La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Sweet talking’ woman’ de Electric Light Orchestra

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Sweet talking’ woman’ de Electric Light Orchestra.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En 1977 aquellos británicos que formaron la ‘Electric Light Orchestra’ liderada por Jeff Lynne nos dejaron está deliciosa ‘Sweet talking’ woman’

Letra de la canción ‘Sweet talking’ woman’ de Electric Light Orchestra

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

I was searchin' (searchin') on a one-way street

I was hopin' (hopin') for a chance to meet

I was waitin' for the operator on the line

What can I do?

(Where could she be?) No, no, no

Don't know what I'm gonna do

I gotta get back to you!

You gotta slow down, (slow down), sweet talkin' woman, (slow down)

You've got me runnin', (run, run), you've got me searchin'

Hold on, (hold on), sweet talkin' lover (hold on)

It's so sad if that's the way it's over

I was (walkin'), many days go by

I was thinkin' (thinkin') 'bout the lonely nights

Communication breakdown all around

What can I do?

(Where could she be now?) No, no, no

Don't know what I'm gonna do

I gotta get back to you!

You gotta slow down, (slow down), sweet talkin' woman, (slow down)

You've got me runnin', (run, run), you've got me searchin'

Hold on, (hold on), sweet talkin' lover (hold on)

It's so sad if that's the way it's over

I've been livin' (livin') on a dead end street

I've been askin' (askin' kindly) everybody I meet

Insufficient data coming through

What can I do?

(Where could she be?) No, no, no

Don't know what I'm gonna do

I gotta get back to you. No!

Slow down, (slow down), sweet talkin' woman, (slow down)

You've got me runnin', (run, run), you've got me searchin'

Hold on, (hold on), sweet talkin' Lola (hold on)

It's so sad if that's the way it's over

Slow down, (slow down), sweet talkin' woman, (slow down)

You've got me runnin', you've got me searchin'

Hold on, (oh no), sweet talkin' Lola (hold on)

It's so sad if that's the way it's over (over)

Slow down, (slow down) sweet talkin' woman (slow down)

You've got me runnin', you've got me searchin'

Oh no, (hold on) sweet talkin' Lola (oh no)

It's so sad if that's the way it's over (over)

Slow down, (slow down) sweet talkin' woman (slow down)

You've got me runnin', you've got me searchin'

Oh no, (hold on) sweet talkin' Lola (hold on)

It's so sad if that's the way it's over (over)

Slow down, (slow down) sweet talkin' woman (slow down)

You've got me runnin', you've got me searchin'

Hold on, (hold on) sweet talkin' Lola (hold on)