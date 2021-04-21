La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Summer night city’ de ABBA

Allá por 79 ‘La noche de verano en la ciudad’ en el disco de ABBA 'Voulez-vous’ hacía bailar a mucha gente, sí Abba, sí, sí… no me escupan. Bueno era el sexto disco de esta banda que tardaron un año en grabar, habían cambiado Eurovisión con ‘Waterloo’ en el año 74 y cinco años después sonaban así de bien.”
Letra de la canción ‘Summer night city’ de ABBA
Waiting for the sunrise, soul dancing in the dark Summer night city Walking in the moonlight, love-making in the park Summer night city
In the sun, I feel like sleeping I can't take it for too long My impatience slowly creeping Up my spine and growing strong I know what's waiting there for me Tonight I'm loose and fancy-free, aa-ahhh
When the night comes with the action I just know it's time to go Can't resist the strange attraction From that giant dynamo Lots to take and lots to give Time to breathe and time to live
It's elusive party feeling Somehow something turns me on Some folks told me see them in it We don't miss them when they're gone Another feeling in the air My kind of people everywhere
When the night comes with the action I just know it's time to go Can't resist the strange attraction From that giant dynamo And tomorrow when it's dawning And the first birds start to sing In the pale light of the morning Nothing's worth remembering It's a dream, it's out of reach Scattered driftwood on the beach
