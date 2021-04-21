La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Summer night city’ de ABBA

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Summer night city’ de ABBA.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por 79 ‘La noche de verano en la ciudad’ en el disco de ABBA 'Voulez-vous’ hacía bailar a mucha gente, sí Abba, sí, sí… no me escupan. Bueno era el sexto disco de esta banda que tardaron un año en grabar, habían cambiado Eurovisión con ‘Waterloo’ en el año 74 y cinco años después sonaban así de bien.”

Letra de la canción ‘Summer night city’ de ABBA

Summer night city

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

Summer night city

Waiting for the sunrise, soul dancing in the dark

Summer night city

Walking in the moonlight, love-making in the park

Summer night city

In the sun, I feel like sleeping

I can't take it for too long

My impatience slowly creeping

Up my spine and growing strong

I know what's waiting there for me

Tonight I'm loose and fancy-free, aa-ahhh

When the night comes with the action

I just know it's time to go

Can't resist the strange attraction

From that giant dynamo

Lots to take and lots to give

Time to breathe and time to live

Waiting for the sunrise, soul dancing in the dark

Summer night city

Walking in the moonlight, love-making in the park

Summer night city

It's elusive party feeling

Somehow something turns me on

Some folks told me see them in it

We don't miss them when they're gone

Another feeling in the air

My kind of people everywhere

When the night comes with the action

I just know it's time to go

Can't resist the strange attraction

From that giant dynamo

And tomorrow when it's dawning

And the first birds start to sing

In the pale light of the morning

Nothing's worth remembering

It's a dream, it's out of reach

Scattered driftwood on the beach

Waiting for the sunrise, soul dancing in the dark

Summer night city

Walking in the moonlight, love-making in the park

Summer night city

Waiting for the sunrise, soul dancing in the dark

Summer night city

Walking in the moonlight, love-making in the park

Summer night city

Waiting for the sunrise, soul dancing in the dark

Summer night city

Walking in the moonlight, love-making in the park

Summer night city

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Solsbury hill’ de Peter Gabriel

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘An everlasting love’ de Andy Gibb