La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Male Kalikimaka’ de Bing Crosby

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Male Kalikimaka’ de Bing Crosby.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Male Kalikimaka es como se dice ‘Feliz Navidad’ allá en Hawái. Esto lo cantó maravillosamente bien Bing Crosby acompañado por The Andrew Sisters.









Letra de la canción ‘Male Kalikimaka’ de Bing Crosby





Mele Kalikimaka is the thing to say

On a bright Hawaiian Christmas day

That's the island greeting that we send to you

From the land where palm trees sway

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

Here we know that Christmas will be green and bright

The sun to shine by day and all the stars at night

Mele Kalikimaka is Hawaii's way

To say Merry Christmas to you

Mele Kalikimaka is the thing to say

On a bright Hawaiian Christmas day

That's the island greeting that we send to you

From the land where palm trees sway

Here we know that Christmas will be green and bright

The sun to shine by day and all the stars at night

Mele Kalikimaka is Hawaii's way

To say Merry Christmas to you

Here we know that Christmas will be green and bright

The sun to shine by day and all the stars at night

Mele Kalikimaka is Hawaii's way

To say Merry Christmas to you

Mele Kalikimaka is the thing to say

On a bright Hawaiian Christmas day

That's the island greeting that we send to you

From the land where palm trees sway

Here we know that Christmas will be green and bright

The sun to shine by day and all the stars at night

Mele Kalikimaka is Hawaii's way

To say Merry Christmas

A very Merry Christmas

A very, very, Merry, Merry Christmas to you





LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA DE HERRERA





La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Promises’ de Eric Clapton



