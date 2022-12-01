La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Male Kalikimaka’ de Bing Crosby

Letra de la canción ‘Male Kalikimaka’ de Bing Crosby
Mele Kalikimaka is the thing to say On a bright Hawaiian Christmas day That's the island greeting that we send to you From the land where palm trees sway
Here we know that Christmas will be green and bright The sun to shine by day and all the stars at night Mele Kalikimaka is Hawaii's way To say Merry Christmas to you
Here we know that Christmas will be green and bright The sun to shine by day and all the stars at night Mele Kalikimaka is Hawaii's way To say Merry Christmas A very Merry Christmas A very, very, Merry, Merry Christmas to you
