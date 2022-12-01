COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Male Kalikimaka’ de Bing Crosby

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    Audio

    Actualizado 07:34

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Male Kalikimaka’ de Bing Crosby.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Male Kalikimaka es como se dice ‘Feliz Navidad’ allá en Hawái. Esto lo cantó maravillosamente bien Bing Crosby acompañado por The Andrew Sisters.



    Letra de la canción ‘Male Kalikimaka’ de Bing Crosby


    Mele Kalikimaka is the thing to say
    On a bright Hawaiian Christmas day
    That's the island greeting that we send to you
    From the land where palm trees sway

    Here we know that Christmas will be green and bright
    The sun to shine by day and all the stars at night
    Mele Kalikimaka is Hawaii's way
    To say Merry Christmas to you

    Mele Kalikimaka is the thing to say
    On a bright Hawaiian Christmas day
    That's the island greeting that we send to you
    From the land where palm trees sway

    Here we know that Christmas will be green and bright
    The sun to shine by day and all the stars at night
    Mele Kalikimaka is Hawaii's way
    To say Merry Christmas to you

    Here we know that Christmas will be green and bright
    The sun to shine by day and all the stars at night
    Mele Kalikimaka is Hawaii's way
    To say Merry Christmas to you

    Mele Kalikimaka is the thing to say
    On a bright Hawaiian Christmas day
    That's the island greeting that we send to you
    From the land where palm trees sway

    Here we know that Christmas will be green and bright
    The sun to shine by day and all the stars at night
    Mele Kalikimaka is Hawaii's way
    To say Merry Christmas
    A very Merry Christmas
    A very, very, Merry, Merry Christmas to you


    Radio en directo COPE
