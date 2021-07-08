La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Lay down Sally’ de Eric Clapton

En 1977 Eric Clapton, un poco al estilo de Jay Kay dejó este ‘Lay down Sally’, Slowhand se llamaba el disco .Aquel apodo que le puso Giorgio Gomelsky “manos lentas”…”
Letra de la canción ‘Lay down Sally’ de Eric Clapton
There is nothing that is wrong In wanting you to stay here with me I know you've got somewhere to go But won't you make yourself at home and stay with me? And don't you ever leave
Lay down, Sally, and rest here in my arms Don't you think you want someone to talk to? Lay down, Sally, no need to leave so soon I've been trying all night long just to talk to you
Sun ain't nearly on the rise We still got the moon and stars above Underneath the velvet skies, love is all that matters Won't you stay with me? Don't you ever leave
Lay down, Sally, and rest here in my arms Don't you think you want someone to talk to? Lay down, Sally, and no need to leave so soon I've been trying all night long just to talk to you
I long to see the morning light Color in your face so dreamily So don't you go and say goodbye You can lay your worries down and stay with me And don't you ever leave
Lay down, Sally, and rest here in my arms Don't you think you want someone to talk to? Lay down, Sally, there's no need to leave so soon I've been trying all night long just to talk to you Lay down, Sally, and rest here in my arms Don't you think you want someone to talk to? Lay down, Sally, there's no need to leave so soon I've been trying all night long just to talk to you