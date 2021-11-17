La canción del día de Herrera: ‘If it’s love’ de Sting

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘If it’s love’ de Sting.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Sí, sí, durante el confinamiento los músicos, claro varios meses en casa, tenían todos estudio dijeron vamos a hacer un disco y uno de ellos fue Sting y grabó este : ‘If it’s love’ que es una delicia.

Jumped out of bed this morning

With a smile upon my face

It's still there while I shave my chin

But the reason's hard for me to trace

Cook myself some breakfast

Have some coffee while I muse

Where could this smile have come from?

It's a muscle that I rarely use

Call the doctor with my symptoms

Should I spend all day in bed?

Can you explain what's ailing me?

And this is what my doctor said

If it's love, it has no season

If it's love, there is no cure

If it's love, it won't see reason

And of this you can be sure

If it's love, you must surrender (you must surrender)

If it's love that's turned you 'round (that's turned you 'round)

If it's love, the odds are slender (the odds are)

If it's love, you're sunk without a trace

One case can bring you down

You smile and your heart skips a beat

You hear a church bell chiming

A sound that's ringing in your ears

Will set your heartbeat climbing

And my doctor's diagnosis?

His opinion, and I quote, "I'll write you a prescription"

And this is what my doctor wrote

If it's love, it has no season

If it's love, there is no cure

If it's love, it won't see reason

And of this you can be sure

If it's love, you must surrender (you must surrender)

If it's love then you must yield

If it's love, the odds are slender (the odds are)

If it's love, the trap's already laid

And I'm afraid your fate is all but sealed

