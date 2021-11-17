La canción del día de Herrera: ‘If it’s love’ de Sting

Sí, sí, durante el confinamiento los músicos, claro varios meses en casa, tenían todos estudio dijeron vamos a hacer un disco y uno de ellos fue Sting y grabó este : ‘If it’s love’ que es una delicia.
Letra de la canción ‘If its love’ de Sting
Jumped out of bed this morning With a smile upon my face It's still there while I shave my chin But the reason's hard for me to trace Cook myself some breakfast Have some coffee while I muse Where could this smile have come from? It's a muscle that I rarely use
Call the doctor with my symptoms Should I spend all day in bed? Can you explain what's ailing me? And this is what my doctor said
If it's love, it has no season If it's love, there is no cure If it's love, it won't see reason And of this you can be sure If it's love, you must surrender (you must surrender) If it's love that's turned you 'round (that's turned you 'round) If it's love, the odds are slender (the odds are) If it's love, you're sunk without a trace One case can bring you down
You smile and your heart skips a beat You hear a church bell chiming A sound that's ringing in your ears Will set your heartbeat climbing
And my doctor's diagnosis? His opinion, and I quote, "I'll write you a prescription" And this is what my doctor wrote
If it's love, it has no season If it's love, there is no cure If it's love, it won't see reason And of this you can be sure If it's love, you must surrender (you must surrender) If it's love then you must yield If it's love, the odds are slender (the odds are) If it's love, the trap's already laid And I'm afraid your fate is all but sealed