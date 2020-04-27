La canción del día de Herrera: ‘A horse with no name’ de America

Amanecemos una nueva semana confinados con una hermosa melodía en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘A horse with no name’ de America.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Aquella canción que un grupo de dos americanos y británicos compusieron, estando todavía en Gran Bretaña, y fue un éxito en el mundo. La soledad de un jinete y un caballo que no tenía nombre, canción que resultó un tanto polémica pero indudablemente hermosa y que hoy viene a nuestro rescate en el confinamiento

Han pasado 48 años desde que se compuso y se grabó esta canción. 48 años que es toda una vida y sigue la canción ‘Un caballo sin nombre’ igual de hermosa y de viva.

Letra de la canción ‘A horse with no name’ de America

On the first part of the journey

I was looking at all the life

There were plants and birds and rocks and things

There was sand and hills and rings

The first thing I met was a fly with a buzz

And the sky with no clouds

The heat was hot and the ground was dry

But the air was full of sound

I've been through the desert on a horse with no name

It felt good to be out of the rain

In the desert you can remember your name

'Cause there ain't no one for to give you no pain

La, la

After two days in the desert sun

My skin began to turn red

After three days in the desert fun

I was looking at a river bed

And the story it told of a river that flowed

Made me sad to think it was dead

You see I've been through the desert on a horse with no name

It felt good to be out of the rain

In the desert you can remember your name

'Cause there ain't no one for to give you no pain

La, la

After nine days I let the horse run free

'Cause the desert had turned to sea

There were plants and birds and rocks and things

there was sand and hills and rings

The ocean is a desert with it's life underground

And a perfect disguise above

Under the cities lies a heart made of ground

But the humans will give no love

You see I've been through the desert on a horse with no name

It felt good to be out of the rain

In the desert you can remember your name

'Cause there ain't no one for to give you no pain

La, la