    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Honey’ de Bobby Goldsboro

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Actualizado 08:10

    Recordamos en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’ una de las canciones con las peores críticas que se recuerdfe: ‘Honey’ de Bobby Goldsboro.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    En el año 1968 un joven Bobby Goldsboro grabó esta canción de Bobby Rusell llamada ‘Honey’. Ese pop inofensivo, se dijo en su día. Bueno, una historia lacrimógena, algunos dijeron que era la peor canción de la historia. Bueno, no haga usted caso a críticos pedantes y déjese llevar por esta cierta ternura mañanera.

    Letra de la canción ‘Honey’ de Boby Goldsboro

    See the tree, how big it's grown
    But friend, it hasn't been too long, it wasn't big
    I laughed at her and she go mad
    The first day that she planted it, was just a twig

    Then the first snow came
    And she ran up to brush the snow away so it wouldn't die
    Came running in, all excited
    Slipped and almost hurt herself and I laughed till I cried
    She was always young at heart, kind of dumb and kind of smart
    And I loved her so
    And I surprised her with a puppy
    Kept me awake all Christmas Eve two years ago
    And it would sure embarrass her when I came in from working late
    'Cause I would know
    That she'd been sitting there and crying
    Over some sad and silly late late show
    And honey, I miss you and I'm being good
    And I'd love to be with you if only I could
    She wrecked the car and she was sad
    And so afraid that I'd be mad, but what the heck
    Though I pretended hard to be
    Guess you could say she saw through me and hugged my neck
    I came home unexpectedly
    And caught her crying needlessly in the middle of the day
    And it was in the early spring, when flowers
    Bloom and robins sing
    She went away
    And Honey, I miss you and I'm being good
    And I'd love to be with you if only I could
    One day while I was not at home
    While she was there and all alone, the angles came
    Now all I have is memories of Honey

    And I wake up nights and call her name
    Now my life's an empty stage
    Where Honey lived and Honey played
    And love grew up
    And a small cloud passes overhead
    And cries down on the flower bed that Honey loved

