La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Honey’ de Bobby Goldsboro

En el año 1968 un joven Bobby Goldsboro grabó esta canción de Bobby Rusell llamada ‘Honey’. Ese pop inofensivo, se dijo en su día. Bueno, una historia lacrimógena, algunos dijeron que era la peor canción de la historia. Bueno, no haga usted caso a críticos pedantes y déjese llevar por esta cierta ternura mañanera.
Letra de la canción ‘Honey’ de Boby Goldsboro
See the tree, how big it's grown But friend, it hasn't been too long, it wasn't big I laughed at her and she go mad The first day that she planted it, was just a twig
Then the first snow came And she ran up to brush the snow away so it wouldn't die Came running in, all excited Slipped and almost hurt herself and I laughed till I cried She was always young at heart, kind of dumb and kind of smart And I loved her so And I surprised her with a puppy Kept me awake all Christmas Eve two years ago And it would sure embarrass her when I came in from working late 'Cause I would know That she'd been sitting there and crying Over some sad and silly late late show And honey, I miss you and I'm being good And I'd love to be with you if only I could She wrecked the car and she was sad And so afraid that I'd be mad, but what the heck Though I pretended hard to be Guess you could say she saw through me and hugged my neck I came home unexpectedly And caught her crying needlessly in the middle of the day And it was in the early spring, when flowers Bloom and robins sing She went away And Honey, I miss you and I'm being good And I'd love to be with you if only I could One day while I was not at home While she was there and all alone, the angles came Now all I have is memories of Honey
And I wake up nights and call her name Now my life's an empty stage Where Honey lived and Honey played And love grew up And a small cloud passes overhead And cries down on the flower bed that Honey loved