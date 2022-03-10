COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Got to be real’ de Cheryl Lynn

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Got to be real’ de Cheryl Lynn.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Sí, en el 78 Cheryl Lynn debutaba con esta pieza de música dance que había compuesto David Foster y hace que usted se ponga bailar ahora mismo. Suba el volumen, suba.

    ‘Esto tiene que ser real’, cantaba Cheryl Lynn hace la friolera de 22 + 22: 44 años, ¡santo cielo!. Pero sigue moviendo los cerpos.



    Letra de la canción ‘Got to be real’ de Cheryl Lynn


    What you find-ah
    What you feel now
    What you know-ah
    To be real

    What you find, ah
    (I think I love you, baby)
    What you feel now
    (I feel I need you, baby)
    What you know-ah
    To be real

    Ooh, your love's for real now
    You know that your love is my love
    My love is your love
    Our love is here to stay

    What you find-ah
    What you feel now
    What you know-ah
    To be real

    Ooh, your love's for real now
    You know that your love is my love
    My love is your love
    Our love is here to stay

    What you find-ah
    (I think I love you, baby)
    What you feel now
    (I feel I need you, baby)
    What you know-ah
    To be real

    What you find-ah
    (I think I love you, baby)
    What you feel now
    (I feel I need you)
    What you know-ah
    To be real (it's time to be real)
    To be real (it's time to be real)
    To be real

    What you find-ah
    What you feel now
    What you know-ah
    To be real

    What you find-ah
    What you feel now
    What you know-ah
    To be real
    To be real (it's time to be real)
    (It's time to be real) to be real (it's time to be real, it's time to be real)
    To be real (it's time to be real, it's time to be real)
    To be real (it's time to be real, it's time to be real)
    To be real (real, real, real), to be real

    Recomendados