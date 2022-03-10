La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Got to be real’ de Cheryl Lynn

Sí, en el 78 Cheryl Lynn debutaba con esta pieza de música dance que había compuesto David Foster y hace que usted se ponga bailar ahora mismo. Suba el volumen, suba.
‘Esto tiene que ser real’, cantaba Cheryl Lynn hace la friolera de 22 + 22: 44 años, ¡santo cielo!. Pero sigue moviendo los cerpos.
Letra de la canción ‘Got to be real’ de Cheryl Lynn
Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado
What you find-ah What you feel now What you know-ah To be real
What you find, ah (I think I love you, baby) What you feel now (I feel I need you, baby) What you know-ah To be real
Ooh, your love's for real now You know that your love is my love My love is your love Our love is here to stay
What you find-ah What you feel now What you know-ah To be real
Ooh, your love's for real now You know that your love is my love My love is your love Our love is here to stay
What you find-ah (I think I love you, baby) What you feel now (I feel I need you, baby) What you know-ah To be real
What you find-ah (I think I love you, baby) What you feel now (I feel I need you) What you know-ah To be real (it's time to be real) To be real (it's time to be real) To be real
What you find-ah What you feel now What you know-ah To be real
What you find-ah What you feel now What you know-ah To be real To be real (it's time to be real) (It's time to be real) to be real (it's time to be real, it's time to be real) To be real (it's time to be real, it's time to be real) To be real (it's time to be real, it's time to be real) To be real (real, real, real), to be real