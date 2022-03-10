La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Got to be real’ de Cheryl Lynn

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Got to be real’ de Cheryl Lynn.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Sí, en el 78 Cheryl Lynn debutaba con esta pieza de música dance que había compuesto David Foster y hace que usted se ponga bailar ahora mismo. Suba el volumen, suba.

‘Esto tiene que ser real’, cantaba Cheryl Lynn hace la friolera de 22 + 22: 44 años, ¡santo cielo!. Pero sigue moviendo los cerpos.









Letra de la canción ‘Got to be real’ de Cheryl Lynn





What you find-ah

What you feel now

What you know-ah

To be real

What you find, ah

(I think I love you, baby)

What you feel now

(I feel I need you, baby)

What you know-ah

To be real

Ooh, your love's for real now

You know that your love is my love

My love is your love

Our love is here to stay

What you find-ah

What you feel now

What you know-ah

To be real

Ooh, your love's for real now

You know that your love is my love

My love is your love

Our love is here to stay

What you find-ah

(I think I love you, baby)

What you feel now

(I feel I need you, baby)

What you know-ah

To be real

What you find-ah

(I think I love you, baby)

What you feel now

(I feel I need you)

What you know-ah

To be real (it's time to be real)

To be real (it's time to be real)

To be real

What you find-ah

What you feel now

What you know-ah

To be real

What you find-ah

What you feel now

What you know-ah

To be real

To be real (it's time to be real)

(It's time to be real) to be real (it's time to be real, it's time to be real)

To be real (it's time to be real, it's time to be real)

To be real (it's time to be real, it's time to be real)

To be real (real, real, real), to be real

