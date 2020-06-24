La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Don't worry be happy’ de Hermes House Band

Una oprtimista y rítmica melodía en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': ‘Don't worry be happy’ de Hermes House Band.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En el año 88 un señor llamado Bobby McFerrin cantó a capella una canción titulada ‘Don't worry be happy’ (‘No te preocupes, sé feliz) que una frase que utilizaba un gurú hindú de estos que dicen estas cosas Meher Baba.

He traído la versión de la Hermes House Band, son unos holandeses especialistas en covers que seguramente le van a alegrar ahora el despertar.

Bueno, eso decía el gurú Meher Baba, ‘Don't worry be happy’ (‘No te preocupes sé feliz) y añadimos hombre si es posible con dos dedos de frente mejor. Sea feliz y sea luego informado debidamente".

Letra de la canción ‘Don't worry be happy’ de Hermes House Band

Here is a little song I wrote

You might want to sing it note for note

Don't worry be happy

In every life we have some trouble

When you worry you make it double

Don't worry, be happy...

Ain't got no place to lay your head

Somebody came and took your bed

Don't worry, be happy

The land lord say your rent is late

He may have to litigate

Don't worry, be happy

Lood at me I am happy

Don't worry, be happy

Here I give you my phone number

When you worry call me

I make you happy

Don't worry, be happy

Ain't got no cash, ain't got no style

Ain't got not girl to make you smile

But don't worry be happy

Cause when you worry

Your face will frown

And that will bring everybody down

So don't worry, be happy (now)...

There is this little song I wrote

I hope you learn it note for note

Like good little children

Don't worry, be happy

Listen to what I say

In your life expect some trouble

But when you worry

You make it double

Don't worry, be happy...

Don't worry don't do it, be happy

Put a smile on your face

Don't bring everybody down like this

Don't worry, it will soon past

Whatever it is

Don't worry, be happy

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Just the way you are’ de Harry Connick Jr

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Too young’ de George Benson y Judith Hill