La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Just the way you are’ de Harry Connick Jr

Una romántica canción para empezar una nueva semana en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': ‘Just the way you are’ de Harry Connick Jr.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Harry Connick es un cantante y pianista norteamericano de muy buen gusto, con clase. Tomó una canción de Billy Joel de allá el año 1977 que a Billy Joel no le gustaba demasiado y que incluyó en su disco porque de insistieron amigos como Linda Ronstadt y otros más llamada 'Just the way you are'.

No vayas a cambiar por tratar de complacerme

No podría amarte mejor porque te quiero tal como eres…”

Letra de la canción ‘Just the way you are’ de Harry Connick Jr.

Don't go changin' just to try to please me

You never let me down before

And don't imagine you're too familiar

And I don't see you anymore

I would not leave you in times of trouble

We could have never come this far

I took the good times, I'll take the bad times

I'll take you any way you are

I need to know that you will always be

The same old someone that I knew

What will it take until you believe in me

The way that I believe in you?

I said "I love you", and that's forever

And this I promise from my heart

I could not love you, love you any better

I love you just the way you are

I don't want clever, clever conversation

I never want to work that hard

I just want someone that I can talk to

I want you just the way you are