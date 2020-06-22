La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Just the way you are’ de Harry Connick Jr

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Escuchar las horas completas
Con Carlos Herrera
Con Pilar Cisneros y Fernando de Haro
Con Ángel Expósito
Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño
Con Juanma Castaño
Con Cristina López Schlichting
Tiempo de lectura: 1'
Actualizado 07:44
Una romántica canción para empezar una nueva semana en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': ‘Just the way you are’ de Harry Connick Jr.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Harry Connick es un cantante y pianista norteamericano de muy buen gusto, con clase. Tomó una canción de Billy Joel de allá el año 1977 que a Billy Joel no le gustaba demasiado y que incluyó en su disco porque de insistieron amigos como Linda Ronstadt y otros más llamada 'Just the way you are'.
No vayas a cambiar por tratar de complacerme
No podría amarte mejor porque te quiero tal como eres…”
Don't go changin' just to try to please me
You never let me down before
And don't imagine you're too familiar
And I don't see you anymore
I would not leave you in times of trouble
We could have never come this far
I took the good times, I'll take the bad times
I'll take you any way you are
I need to know that you will always be
The same old someone that I knew
What will it take until you believe in me
The way that I believe in you?
I said "I love you", and that's forever
And this I promise from my heart
I could not love you, love you any better
I love you just the way you are
I don't want clever, clever conversation
I never want to work that hard
I just want someone that I can talk to
I want you just the way you are
En directo