La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Dignity’ de Deacon Blue

    Recordamos lo que para muchos es un himno de los 80 en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Dignity’ de Deacon Blue.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Es un grupo se fundó al final de los 80 pero grabó una primera canción que es una de las canciones de la década y buena parte de los 90 y sigue hasta nuestros días.

    Es una banda escocesa llamada Deacon Blue que le gusta por cierto mucho a ‘El Pulpo’ y desde aquí se la envío con cariño: ‘Dignity’.

    Qué bueno sería e estar aquí algún día en un barco llamado ‘Dignity’ (dignidad)

    Configúralo, configúralo, configúralo…

    Letra de la canción ‘Dignity’ de Deacon Blue

    There's a man I meet

    Walks up our street

    He's a worker for the council

    Has been twenty years

    And he takes no lip off nobody

    And litter off the gutter

    Puts it in a bag

    And never thinks to mutter

    And he packs his lunch in a Sunblest bag

    The children call him Bogie

    He never lets on

    But I know 'cause he once told me

    He let me know a secret

    About the money in his kitty

    He's gonna buy a dinghy

    Gonna call her Dignity

    And I'll sail her up the west coast

    Through villages and towns

    I'll be on my holidays

    They'll be doing their rounds

    They'll ask me how I got her I'll say

    I saved my money

    They'll say isn't she pretty

    That ship called Dignity

    And I'm telling this story

    In a faraway scene

    Sipping down Raki

    And reading Maynard Keynes

    And I'm thinking about home

    And all that means

    And a place in the winter

    For Dignity

    And I'll sail her up the west coast

    Through villages and towns

    I'll be on my holidays

    They'll be doing their rounds

    They'll ask me how I got her I'll say

    I saved my money

    They'll say isn't she pretty

    That ship called Dignity

    Set it up set it up set it up set it up set it up set it up

    Yeah set it up again set it up again set it up again set it up again

    Set it up set it up set it up set it up set it up set it up

    Yeah set it up again set it up again set it up again set it up again

    And I'm thinking about home

    And I'm thinking about faith

    And I'm thinking about work

    And I'm thinking

    How good it would be

    To be here some day

    On a ship called Dignity

    A ship called Dignity

    That ship

