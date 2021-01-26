La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Dignity’ de Deacon Blue

Recordamos lo que para muchos es un himno de los 80 en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Dignity’ de Deacon Blue.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Es un grupo se fundó al final de los 80 pero grabó una primera canción que es una de las canciones de la década y buena parte de los 90 y sigue hasta nuestros días.
Es una banda escocesa llamada Deacon Blue que le gusta por cierto mucho a ‘El Pulpo’ y desde aquí se la envío con cariño: ‘Dignity’.
Qué bueno sería e estar aquí algún día en un barco llamado ‘Dignity’ (dignidad)
Configúralo, configúralo, configúralo…
Letra de la canción ‘Dignity’ de Deacon Blue
There's a man I meet
Walks up our street
He's a worker for the council
Has been twenty years
And he takes no lip off nobody
And litter off the gutter
Puts it in a bag
And never thinks to mutter
And he packs his lunch in a Sunblest bag
The children call him Bogie
He never lets on
But I know 'cause he once told me
He let me know a secret
About the money in his kitty
He's gonna buy a dinghy
Gonna call her Dignity
And I'll sail her up the west coast
Through villages and towns
I'll be on my holidays
They'll be doing their rounds
They'll ask me how I got her I'll say
I saved my money
They'll say isn't she pretty
That ship called Dignity
And I'm telling this story
In a faraway scene
Sipping down Raki
And reading Maynard Keynes
And I'm thinking about home
And all that means
And a place in the winter
For Dignity
And I'll sail her up the west coast
Through villages and towns
I'll be on my holidays
They'll be doing their rounds
They'll ask me how I got her I'll say
I saved my money
They'll say isn't she pretty
That ship called Dignity
Set it up set it up set it up set it up set it up set it up
Yeah set it up again set it up again set it up again set it up again
Set it up set it up set it up set it up set it up set it up
Yeah set it up again set it up again set it up again set it up again
And I'm thinking about home
And I'm thinking about faith
And I'm thinking about work
And I'm thinking
How good it would be
To be here some day
On a ship called Dignity
A ship called Dignity
That ship
LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I call your name’ de Willy Deville y Mark Knopfler