La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Brother Louie’ de Modern Talking

Hace pocos días habíamos escuchado aquel ‘Brother Loui’ y algunas voces de la redacción y de la constitución de este programa tan ochenteras, habían dicho por qué no ponéis aquello que aquel el dúo del eurodisco alemán llamado Modern Talking había grabado al final de los 80. Así que ahora toda la redacción se levanta y entre las mesas hacen la conga
Letra de la canción : ‘Brother Louie’ de Modern Talking
Dear, love is a burning fire Stay, cause then the flames grow higher Babe, don't let him steal your heart It's easy, it's easy Girl, this game can't last forever Why ? Why can not live together Try, don't let him take your love from me You're not good, can't you see brother Louie, Louie, Louie I'm in love set you free Oh, she's only looking to me Only love breaks her heart brother Louie, Louie, Louie Only love's paradise Oh, she's only looking to me Brother Louie, Louie, Louie Oh, she's only looking to me Oh, let it Louie She's undercover Brother Louie, Louie, Louie Oh, doing what he's doing. So, leave it Louie Cause I'm her lover Stay, cause this boy wants to gamble Stay, love is more than he can handle, girl Oh, come on stay by me forever, ever Why does he go on pretending that his love is never ending fate Babe, don't let him steal your love from me