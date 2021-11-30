COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Brother Louie’ de Modern Talking

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 11:25

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Brother Louie’ de Modern Talking.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Hace pocos días habíamos escuchado aquel ‘Brother Loui’ y algunas voces de la redacción y de la constitución de este programa tan ochenteras, habían dicho por qué no ponéis aquello que aquel el dúo del eurodisco alemán llamado Modern Talking había grabado al final de los 80. Así que ahora toda la redacción se levanta y entre las mesas hacen la conga

    Letra de la canción : ‘Brother Louie’ de Modern Talking

    Dear, love is a burning fire
    Stay, cause then the flames grow higher
    Babe, don't let him steal your heart
    It's easy, it's easy
    Girl, this game can't last forever
    Why ? Why can not live together
    Try, don't let him take your love from me
    You're not good, can't you see brother Louie, Louie, Louie
    I'm in love set you free
    Oh, she's only looking to me
    Only love breaks her heart brother Louie, Louie, Louie
    Only love's paradise
    Oh, she's only looking to me
    Brother Louie, Louie, Louie
    Oh, she's only looking to me
    Oh, let it Louie
    She's undercover
    Brother Louie, Louie, Louie
    Oh, doing what he's doing.
    So, leave it Louie
    Cause I'm her lover
    Stay, cause this boy wants to gamble
    Stay, love is more than he can handle, girl
    Oh, come on stay by me forever, ever
    Why does he go on pretending that his love is never ending fate
    Babe, don't let him steal your love from me

