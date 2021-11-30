La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Brother Louie’ de Modern Talking

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Brother Louie’ de Modern Talking.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Hace pocos días habíamos escuchado aquel ‘Brother Loui’ y algunas voces de la redacción y de la constitución de este programa tan ochenteras, habían dicho por qué no ponéis aquello que aquel el dúo del eurodisco alemán llamado Modern Talking había grabado al final de los 80. Así que ahora toda la redacción se levanta y entre las mesas hacen la conga

Letra de la canción : ‘Brother Louie’ de Modern Talking

Dear, love is a burning fire

Stay, cause then the flames grow higher

Babe, don't let him steal your heart

It's easy, it's easy

Girl, this game can't last forever

Why ? Why can not live together

Try, don't let him take your love from me

You're not good, can't you see brother Louie, Louie, Louie

I'm in love set you free

Oh, she's only looking to me

Only love breaks her heart brother Louie, Louie, Louie

Only love's paradise

Oh, she's only looking to me

Brother Louie, Louie, Louie

Oh, she's only looking to me

Oh, let it Louie

She's undercover

Brother Louie, Louie, Louie

Oh, doing what he's doing.

So, leave it Louie

Cause I'm her lover

Stay, cause this boy wants to gamble

Stay, love is more than he can handle, girl

Oh, come on stay by me forever, ever

Why does he go on pretending that his love is never ending fate

Babe, don't let him steal your love from me

