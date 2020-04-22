La canción del día de Herrera: ‘All right’ de Christopher Cross

Optimismo y fuerza es lo que nos econtramos esta mañana en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE' con ‘All right’ de Christopher Cross.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Este tipo irrumpió después de muchos años en la música allá por el 79, y la verdad que irrumpió pero con éxito, éxito. Colocó muchos números uno en su carrera, pero en el 83 con la voz de Michael McDonald de fondo, en eso que se llama música de adultos contemporáneos o música contemporánea de adultos, creó este ‘All right’, vamos que podemos hacerlo… Se llama Christopher Cross

Creo que vamos a hacerlo

Que podría funcionar esta vez

Creo que lo haremos podrá salir bien

Porque no es demasiado tarde para eso

Ni siquiera demasiado tarde para mí…”

Letra de la canción ‘All right’ de Christopher Cross

I know, I know what's on your mind

And I know it gets tough sometimes.

But you can give it one more try to find another reason why,

You should pick it up and try it again

â??Cause it's all right - I think we're gonna make it,

I think it might just work out this time.

It's all right - I think we're gonna make it

I think it might work out fine this time

It's all right - I think we're gonna make it

I think it might just work out,

â??cause it's not too late for that too late for me.

I know I've been hurt before

And I know I really shouldn't give any more.

But this time, this time things seem just a little different.

And when I look in your eyes, you know I can see that it's true.

And I hear you say:

It's all right I think we're gonna make it,

I think it might just work out this time.

It's all right I think we're gonna make it

I think it might work out fine this time

It's all right I think we're gonna make it

I think it might just work out,

â??Cause it's not too late for that too late for me.

Just when you feel helpless, nothing left to say.

Love will find us. The past behind us then we're on our way.

Time and time again I see people so unsure like me,

We all know it gets heard sometimes You can give it one more try,

Find another reason why you should pick it up,

You should kick it up and try it again.

â??Cause it's all right I think we're gonna make it,

I think it might just work out this time.

It's all right I think we're gonna make it

I think it might work out fine this time

It's all right I think we're gonna make it

I think it might just work out,

â??Cause it's not too late for that too late for me.

