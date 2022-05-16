La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Ain’t no man’ de Dina Carroll

Escuchar a una cantante inglesa muy de los 90, Dina Carroll. ¡Vamos, ese lunes! ¡Vamos, ese lunes!
Letra de la canción ‘Ain’t no man’ de Dina Carroll
Oh, I just can't control how I feel about you And I'm so surprised with the way I act When you're around
I know they never see all the things that I see They don't understand just what it is That we have found
Well, I don't care what they say I've made up my mind anyway 'Cause you've got the love that I need And I wouldn't change it for anything
There ain't no man makes me feel like you do There ain't no man, ain't no doubt There ain't no man makes me feel like you do There ain't no man that I've ever found
I simply love the times that we spend together And I love the things that you say to me When we're alone
There isn't any doubt in the way I'm feeling And I hope the way that I'm feeling now will never go
Well, I don't care what they say I've made up my mind anyway 'Cause you've got the love that I need And I wouldn't change it for anything
There ain't no man makes me feel like you do There ain't no man, ain't no doubt There ain't no man makes me feel like you do There ain't no man that I've ever found
No, I don't care what they say I've made up my mind anyway 'Cause you've got the love that I need And I wouldn't change it for anything
Ain't no man (ain't no man, no man) Ain't no man, ain't no doubt Ain't no man (ain't no man, no man) Ain't no man, ain't no doubt (ain't no man, ain't no man, ain't no man) Ain't no man Ain't no man, ain't no doubt (ain't no man, ain't no man) (Ain't no man, ain't no man)
Ain't no man Ain't no man that I've found (that I've ever found) Ain't no man (you're my man, yes, you're my man) Ain't no man, ain't no doubt (there'll never be another man) Ain't no man (never be another man like you) Ain't no man