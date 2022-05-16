En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Ain’t no man’ de Dina Carroll.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Escuchar a una cantante inglesa muy de los 90, Dina Carroll. ¡Vamos, ese lunes! ¡Vamos, ese lunes!









Letra de la canción ‘Ain’t no man’ de Dina Carroll





Oh, I just can't control how I feel about you

And I'm so surprised with the way I act

When you're around

I know they never see all the things that I see

They don't understand just what it is

That we have found

Well, I don't care what they say

I've made up my mind anyway

'Cause you've got the love that I need

And I wouldn't change it for anything

There ain't no man makes me feel like you do

There ain't no man, ain't no doubt

There ain't no man makes me feel like you do

There ain't no man that I've ever found

I simply love the times that we spend together

And I love the things that you say to me

When we're alone

There isn't any doubt in the way I'm feeling

And I hope the way that I'm feeling now will never go

Well, I don't care what they say

I've made up my mind anyway

'Cause you've got the love that I need

And I wouldn't change it for anything

There ain't no man makes me feel like you do

There ain't no man, ain't no doubt

There ain't no man makes me feel like you do

There ain't no man that I've ever found

No, I don't care what they say

I've made up my mind anyway

'Cause you've got the love that I need

And I wouldn't change it for anything

Ain't no man (ain't no man, no man)

Ain't no man, ain't no doubt

Ain't no man (ain't no man, no man)

Ain't no man, ain't no doubt (ain't no man, ain't no man, ain't no man)

Ain't no man

Ain't no man, ain't no doubt (ain't no man, ain't no man)

(Ain't no man, ain't no man)

Ain't no man

Ain't no man that I've found (that I've ever found)

Ain't no man (you're my man, yes, you're my man)

Ain't no man, ain't no doubt (there'll never be another man)

Ain't no man (never be another man like you)

Ain't no man



