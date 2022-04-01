COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: "You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine" de Mario Biondi

    Historia de una canción...El siciliano Mario Biondi aparece con un nuevo disco y dentro de ese disco una versión de aquel inolvidable "You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine" que cantaba Lou Rawls. En la voz de Biondi esto cobra una fuerza impresionante


    Letra de "You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine"

    You'll never find another love like mine
    You'll never find, as long as you live
    Someone who loves you tender like I do
    You'll never find, no matter where you search
    Someone who cares about you the way I do
    Whoa, I'm not braggin' on myself, baby
    But I'm the one who loves you and there's no one else
    No one else
    You'll never find, I'll take the end of all time
    Someone to understand you like I do
    You'll never find the rhythm, the rhyme
    All the magic we shared, just us two
    Whoa, I'm not tryin' to make you stay, baby
    But I know somehow, some day, some way
    you're gonna miss my lovin'
    (You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss my lovin'
    (You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss my love
    (Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh) yeah
    you're gonna miss my lovin'
    (You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss my lovin'
    (You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss my love
    (Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)
    (Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)
    You'll never find another love like mine
    Someone who needs you like I do
    You'll never see what you've found in me
    You'll keep searching and searching your whole life through
    Whoa, I don't wish you no bad luck, baby
    But there's no if's, it's, but's or maybe's
    you're gonna miss my lovin'
    (You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss, you're gonna miss
    (You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss my love
    (Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh) yeah, ah
    whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa
    (You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss my lovin'
    (You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss my love
    (Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)
    you're gonna miss my love
    (Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh) you're gonna miss my love
    (Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)
    (Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)


    Fuente: Musixmatch





