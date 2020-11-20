La canción del día de Herrera: 'I Was Made To Love Her' de Michael McDonald y Stevie Wonder

Recordamos en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'I Was Made To Love Her' de Michael McDonald y Stevie Wonder

“Es la historia de una canción. Allá por el año 1968, Stevie Wonder grabó una balada lenta que había escrito a Ron Miller y Orlando Murden para Motown. Hay muchas versiones, pero hoy les traigo esta versión de mi querido Michael McDonald, que me parece sublime”

Letra de la canción 'I Was Made To Love Her' de Michael McDonald y Stevie Wonder

I was born in Lil' Rock,

Had a childhood sweetheart,

We were always hand in hand.

I was hightop shoes and shirt tails,

Suzy was in pig tails,

I know I loved her even then.

You know my papa disapproved it,

My mama boohooed it,

But I told them time and time again,

"Don't you know I was made to love her,

Built a worldaround her"

Yah! Hey, hey, hey.

She's been my inspiration,

Showed appreciation

For the love I gave her through the years.

Like a sweet magnolia tree

My love blossomed tenderly,

My love grew sweeter through the years.

I know that my baby loves me,

My baby needs me,

That's why we made it through the years.

I was made to love her,

Worship and adore her,

Hey, hey, hey.

All through thick and thin

Our love just won't end,

'Cause I love my baby, love my baby. Ah!

My baby loves me,

My baby needs me,

And I know I ain't going nowhere.

I was knee high to a chicken

When that love bug bit me,

I had the fever with each passing year.

Oh, even if the mountain tumbles,

If this whole world crumbles,

By her side I'll still be standing there.

'Cause I was made to love her,

I was made to live for her, yeah!

Ah, I was made to love her,

Built my world all around her,

Hey, hey, hey.

Oo baby, I was made to please her,

You know Stevie ain't gonna leave her, no,

Hey, hey, hey.

Oo wee baby, my baby loves me,

My baby needs me,

Hey, hey, hey.