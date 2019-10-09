La canción del día de Herrera: 'Two Fine People' de Cat Stevens

Herrera en COPE
Miércoles, 09 de octubre 2019
Seguramente ustedes conocen a Cat Stevens. En los 70 solamente con cuatro primeros álbumes llegó a poder grabar un grandes éxitos, incluir doce canciones que habían sido número uno e incluye dentro de esas doce una canción nueva que hablaba de dos buenas personas.
Era un músico personal, imaginativo, sensible y dejó algunas sencilleces imaginativas realmente deliciosas como este 'Two Fine People'.
Dos buenas personas deberían amarse, dos buenas personas deberían ayudarse mutuamente, Cat Stevens.
Now that I've passed your test
How can I prove to you baby I'll never let you down
If I led you around, I'm sorry
But I never meant to worry you...no
Now that I've kissed your breast
How can I prove to you baby I'll never make you sad
If I ever had , do believe your tears tears won't come back again
I love you, though the stars may fade
And mountains turn into sand. I love you
'Til my body changes into an old man. I love you
And the song that I sing is the only way that I can explain
La la la la la la
You know I wish for you baby nothing but good times ahead
Anything that heaven can give you, I can give you instead
La la la la la la
How could I lie to you baby, I'll never lead you around
I'll take care of everything you need, darling
Every little need'll be found. I love you
Thought the time may change and snowmen sleep in the sea
And I really only want you to want me. I love you
And the song that I sing is the only way that I can explain
Now that you've shown your heart
I'll be right with you baby, I'll never leave you alone
Anywhere you want me to be honey, I'll be there to have and to hold
And now that the clouds roll back, hold on to me baby
We're going never to land, flying on the power of love
Flying on the power of love. I love you
Though time may fade and mountains turn into sand
I love you, 'til the very same come back to the land
I love you and the song that I sing is the only way that
I can explain
Two fine people should love each other
Two fine people should help each other