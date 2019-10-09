La canción del día de Herrera: 'Two Fine People' de Cat Stevens

Seguramente ustedes conocen a Cat Stevens. En los 70 solamente con cuatro primeros álbumes llegó a poder grabar un grandes éxitos, incluir doce canciones que habían sido número uno e incluye dentro de esas doce una canción nueva que hablaba de dos buenas personas.

Era un músico personal, imaginativo, sensible y dejó algunas sencilleces imaginativas realmente deliciosas como este 'Two Fine People'.

Dos buenas personas deberían amarse, dos buenas personas deberían ayudarse mutuamente, Cat Stevens.

LETRA

Now that I've passed your test

How can I prove to you baby I'll never let you down

If I led you around, I'm sorry

But I never meant to worry you...no

Now that I've kissed your breast

How can I prove to you baby I'll never make you sad

If I ever had , do believe your tears tears won't come back again

I love you, though the stars may fade

And mountains turn into sand. I love you

'Til my body changes into an old man. I love you

And the song that I sing is the only way that I can explain

La la la la la la

You know I wish for you baby nothing but good times ahead

Anything that heaven can give you, I can give you instead

La la la la la la

How could I lie to you baby, I'll never lead you around

I'll take care of everything you need, darling

Every little need'll be found. I love you

Thought the time may change and snowmen sleep in the sea

And I really only want you to want me. I love you

And the song that I sing is the only way that I can explain

Now that you've shown your heart

I'll be right with you baby, I'll never leave you alone

Anywhere you want me to be honey, I'll be there to have and to hold

And now that the clouds roll back, hold on to me baby

We're going never to land, flying on the power of love

Flying on the power of love. I love you

Though time may fade and mountains turn into sand

I love you, 'til the very same come back to the land

I love you and the song that I sing is the only way that

I can explain

Two fine people should love each other

Two fine people should help each other