    La canción del día de Herrera: 'Two Fine People' de Cat Stevens

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Audio

     

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 07:53

    Seguramente ustedes conocen a Cat Stevens. En los 70 solamente con cuatro primeros álbumes llegó a poder grabar un grandes éxitos, incluir doce canciones que habían sido número uno e incluye dentro de esas doce una canción nueva que hablaba de dos buenas personas.

    Era un músico personal, imaginativo, sensible y dejó algunas sencilleces imaginativas realmente deliciosas como este 'Two Fine People'. 
    Dos buenas personas deberían amarse, dos buenas personas deberían ayudarse mutuamente, Cat Stevens.

    LETRA

    Now that I've passed your test
    How can I prove to you baby I'll never let you down
    If I led you around, I'm sorry
    But I never meant to worry you...no
    Now that I've kissed your breast
    How can I prove to you baby I'll never make you sad
    If I ever had , do believe your tears tears won't come back again
    I love you, though the stars may fade
    And mountains turn into sand. I love you
    'Til my body changes into an old man. I love you
    And the song that I sing is the only way that I can explain
    La la la la la la
    You know I wish for you baby nothing but good times ahead
    Anything that heaven can give you, I can give you instead
    La la la la la la
    How could I lie to you baby, I'll never lead you around
    I'll take care of everything you need, darling
    Every little need'll be found. I love you
    Thought the time may change and snowmen sleep in the sea
    And I really only want you to want me. I love you
    And the song that I sing is the only way that I can explain
    Now that you've shown your heart
    I'll be right with you baby, I'll never leave you alone
    Anywhere you want me to be honey, I'll be there to have and to hold
    And now that the clouds roll back, hold on to me baby
    We're going never to land, flying on the power of love
    Flying on the power of love. I love you
    Though time may fade and mountains turn into sand
    I love you, 'til the very same come back to the land
    I love you and the song that I sing is the only way that
    I can explain
    Two fine people should love each other
    Two fine people should help each other

