    La canción del día de Herrera: 'The Light Is On' de Christopher Cross

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que Carlos ha preparado este primer lunes del año para ti

    Actualizado 08:10

    'The Light Is On' una hermosa canción de Christopher Cross ha sido la elegida por Carlos Herrera para comenzar este nuevo año 2021

    ¿Qué cuenta The light is on'? Esta es la letra

    The light is on

    Is it yours? is it mine?
    I was never the kind
    Who could draw the line
    Are you free?, unforgiven
    Is this the kind of world
    You could live in?

    It's alright; the light is on
    The darkness has run to hide
    It's alright, the light is on
    But the darkness is just outside
    Outside your window

    Beating down
    Making the sound of the rain
    Drive you crazy
    Make you lazy
    You know it's only the rain

    It's alright; the light is on
    The darkness has run to hide
    It's alright, the light is on
    But the darkness is just outside
    Outside your window

    Is it yours? is it mine?
    I was never the kind
    Who could draw the line
    Are you free, unforgiven
    Is this the kind of world
    You could live in

    It's alright; the light is on
    The darkness has run to hide
    It's alright, the light is on
    But the darkness is just outside
    Outside your window

    It's alright; the light is on
    The darkness has run to hide
    It's alright, the light is on
    But the darkness is just outside
    Outside your window

    La luz esta prendida

    ¿Es la tuya? ¿es la mía?
    Nunca fui el tipo de persona
    Quien podía trazar la línea
    ¿Eres libre? imperdonable
    ¿Es este el tipo de mundo
    En el que puedes vivir?

    Está bien, la luz está prendida
    La oscuridad se ha echado a correr para esconderse
    Está bien, la luz está prendida
    Pero la oscuridad está aquí afuera
    Afuera de tu ventana

    Golpeando
    Haciendo el sonido de la lluvia
    Me vuelve loco
    Te vuelve loco
    Tú sabes que solo es la lluvia

    Está bien, la luz está prendida
    La oscuridad se ha echado a correr para esconderse
    Está bien, la luz está prendida
    Pero la oscuridad está aquí afuera
    Afuera de tu ventana

    ¿Es la tuya? ¿es la mía?
    Nunca fui el tipo de persona
    Quien podía trazar la línea
    ¿Eres libre? imperdonable
    ¿Es este el tipo de mundo
    En el que puedes vivir?

    Está bien, la luz está prendida
    La oscuridad se ha echado a correr para esconderse
    Está bien, la luz está prendida
    Pero la oscuridad está aquí afuera
    Afuera de tu ventana

    Está bien, la luz está prendida
    La oscuridad se ha echado a correr para esconderse
    Está bien, la luz está prendida
    Pero la oscuridad está aquí afuera
    Afuera de tu ventana

