La canción del día de Herrera: 'The Light Is On' de Christopher Cross

'The Light Is On' una hermosa canción de Christopher Cross ha sido la elegida por Carlos Herrera para comenzar este nuevo año 2021

¿Qué cuenta The light is on'? Esta es la letra

The light is on

Is it yours? is it mine?

I was never the kind

Who could draw the line

Are you free?, unforgiven

Is this the kind of world

You could live in?

It's alright; the light is on

The darkness has run to hide

It's alright, the light is on

But the darkness is just outside

Outside your window

Beating down

Making the sound of the rain

Drive you crazy

Make you lazy

You know it's only the rain

It's alright; the light is on

The darkness has run to hide

It's alright, the light is on

But the darkness is just outside

Outside your window

Is it yours? is it mine?

I was never the kind

Who could draw the line

Are you free, unforgiven

Is this the kind of world

You could live in

It's alright; the light is on

The darkness has run to hide

It's alright, the light is on

But the darkness is just outside

Outside your window

It's alright; the light is on

The darkness has run to hide

It's alright, the light is on

But the darkness is just outside

Outside your window

La luz esta prendida

¿Es la tuya? ¿es la mía?

Nunca fui el tipo de persona

Quien podía trazar la línea

¿Eres libre? imperdonable

¿Es este el tipo de mundo

En el que puedes vivir?

Está bien, la luz está prendida

La oscuridad se ha echado a correr para esconderse

Está bien, la luz está prendida

Pero la oscuridad está aquí afuera

Afuera de tu ventana

Golpeando

Haciendo el sonido de la lluvia

Me vuelve loco

Te vuelve loco

Tú sabes que solo es la lluvia

Está bien, la luz está prendida

La oscuridad se ha echado a correr para esconderse

Está bien, la luz está prendida

Pero la oscuridad está aquí afuera

Afuera de tu ventana

¿Es la tuya? ¿es la mía?

Nunca fui el tipo de persona

Quien podía trazar la línea

¿Eres libre? imperdonable

¿Es este el tipo de mundo

En el que puedes vivir?

Está bien, la luz está prendida

La oscuridad se ha echado a correr para esconderse

Está bien, la luz está prendida

Pero la oscuridad está aquí afuera

Afuera de tu ventana

Está bien, la luz está prendida

La oscuridad se ha echado a correr para esconderse

Está bien, la luz está prendida

Pero la oscuridad está aquí afuera

Afuera de tu ventana