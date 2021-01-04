La canción del día de Herrera: 'The Light Is On' de Christopher Cross

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
'The Light Is On' una hermosa canción de Christopher Cross ha sido la elegida por Carlos Herrera para comenzar este nuevo año 2021
¿Qué cuenta The light is on'? Esta es la letra
The light is on
Is it yours? is it mine?
I was never the kind
Who could draw the line
Are you free?, unforgiven
Is this the kind of world
You could live in?
It's alright; the light is on
The darkness has run to hide
It's alright, the light is on
But the darkness is just outside
Outside your window
Beating down
Making the sound of the rain
Drive you crazy
Make you lazy
You know it's only the rain
It's alright; the light is on
The darkness has run to hide
It's alright, the light is on
But the darkness is just outside
Outside your window
Is it yours? is it mine?
I was never the kind
Who could draw the line
Are you free, unforgiven
Is this the kind of world
You could live in
It's alright; the light is on
The darkness has run to hide
It's alright, the light is on
But the darkness is just outside
Outside your window
It's alright; the light is on
The darkness has run to hide
It's alright, the light is on
But the darkness is just outside
Outside your window
La luz esta prendida
¿Es la tuya? ¿es la mía?
Nunca fui el tipo de persona
Quien podía trazar la línea
¿Eres libre? imperdonable
¿Es este el tipo de mundo
En el que puedes vivir?
Está bien, la luz está prendida
La oscuridad se ha echado a correr para esconderse
Está bien, la luz está prendida
Pero la oscuridad está aquí afuera
Afuera de tu ventana
Golpeando
Haciendo el sonido de la lluvia
Me vuelve loco
Te vuelve loco
Tú sabes que solo es la lluvia
Está bien, la luz está prendida
La oscuridad se ha echado a correr para esconderse
Está bien, la luz está prendida
Pero la oscuridad está aquí afuera
Afuera de tu ventana
¿Es la tuya? ¿es la mía?
Nunca fui el tipo de persona
Quien podía trazar la línea
¿Eres libre? imperdonable
¿Es este el tipo de mundo
En el que puedes vivir?
Está bien, la luz está prendida
La oscuridad se ha echado a correr para esconderse
Está bien, la luz está prendida
Pero la oscuridad está aquí afuera
Afuera de tu ventana
Está bien, la luz está prendida
La oscuridad se ha echado a correr para esconderse
Está bien, la luz está prendida
Pero la oscuridad está aquí afuera
Afuera de tu ventana
