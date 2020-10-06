La canción del día de Herrera: 'Sun of Jamaica' de Goombay Dance Band

Música para amanecer en este jueves en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'Sun of Jamaica' de Goombay Dance Band

“Es la historia de una canción, de una típica canción del verano. Allá por 1979, un grupo alemán llamado Goombay Dance Band, cuenta que vio a película ‘Rebelión a bordo’ donde salía Marlon Brando y le entraron muchas ganas de ir a Jamaica. Y por eso grabaron este sugestivo ‘Sun of Jamaica’”

Letra de la canción 'Sun of Jamaica' de Goombay Dance Band

Long time ago, when I was a young boy

I saw that movie "Mutiny on the Bounty"

Starring my idol, Marlon Brando

And I felt

a yearning for that great adventure

So many nights I woke up out of a dream

A dream of blue seas, white sands,

Paradise birds, butterflies

and beautiful warm-hearted girls

Sun of Jamaica, the dreams of Malaika

Your love is my sweet memory

Sun of Jamaica, Blue Lady Malaika

Some day I'll return, wait and see

Walk in the sand and l'm happy with you

We shall be loving and true

Oh I sure love Malaika

With all of my heart

I will always be faithful and true, yeah true

But now as I grew older

The burning desire became so strong

That I bought me a ticket to fly home

And then I found you

And we found an eternal love

right from the beginning

The stars falling down from the lagoon of gold

The palms swaying under the moon

We were swimming out into the crystal sea

In that fateful night I thought to myself

I'll do everything I can, save every dime

And one day I'll return

Come back home to you.

And then I'll stay forever, forever

Sun of Jamaica, the dreams of Malaika

Your love is my sweet memory

Sun of Jamaica, Blue Lady Malaika

Some day I'll return, wait and see

Walk in the sand and l'm happy with you

We shall be loving and true

Oh I sure love Malaika

With all of my heart

I will always be faithful and true, yeah true

Sun of Jamaica, the dreams of Malaika

Your love is my sweet memory

Sun of Jamaica, Blue Lady Malaika

Some day I'll return, wait and see...