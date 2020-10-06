La canción del día de Herrera: 'Sun of Jamaica' de Goombay Dance Band

“Es la historia de una canción, de una típica canción del verano. Allá por 1979, un grupo alemán llamado Goombay Dance Band, cuenta que vio a película ‘Rebelión a bordo’ donde salía Marlon Brando y le entraron muchas ganas de ir a Jamaica. Y por eso grabaron este sugestivo ‘Sun of Jamaica’”
Letra de la canción 'Sun of Jamaica' de Goombay Dance Band
Long time ago, when I was a young boy I saw that movie "Mutiny on the Bounty" Starring my idol, Marlon Brando And I felt a yearning for that great adventure So many nights I woke up out of a dream A dream of blue seas, white sands, Paradise birds, butterflies and beautiful warm-hearted girls
Sun of Jamaica, the dreams of Malaika Your love is my sweet memory Sun of Jamaica, Blue Lady Malaika Some day I'll return, wait and see Walk in the sand and l'm happy with you We shall be loving and true Oh I sure love Malaika With all of my heart I will always be faithful and true, yeah true
But now as I grew older The burning desire became so strong That I bought me a ticket to fly home And then I found you
And we found an eternal love right from the beginning The stars falling down from the lagoon of gold The palms swaying under the moon We were swimming out into the crystal sea In that fateful night I thought to myself I'll do everything I can, save every dime And one day I'll return Come back home to you. And then I'll stay forever, forever
Sun of Jamaica, the dreams of Malaika Your love is my sweet memory Sun of Jamaica, Blue Lady Malaika Some day I'll return, wait and see Walk in the sand and l'm happy with you We shall be loving and true Oh I sure love Malaika With all of my heart I will always be faithful and true, yeah true
Sun of Jamaica, the dreams of Malaika Your love is my sweet memory Sun of Jamaica, Blue Lady Malaika Some day I'll return, wait and see...