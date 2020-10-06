COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: 'Sun of Jamaica' de Goombay Dance Band

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    'Sun of Jamaica' de Goombay Dance Band

    “Es la historia de una canción, de una típica canción del verano. Allá por 1979, un grupo alemán llamado Goombay Dance Band, cuenta que vio a película ‘Rebelión a bordo’ donde salía Marlon Brando y le entraron muchas ganas de ir a Jamaica. Y por eso grabaron este sugestivo ‘Sun of Jamaica’

    Letra de la canción 'Sun of Jamaica' de Goombay Dance Band

    Long time ago, when I was a young boy
    I saw that movie "Mutiny on the Bounty"
    Starring my idol, Marlon Brando
    And I felt
    a yearning for that great adventure
    So many nights I woke up out of a dream
    A dream of blue seas, white sands,
    Paradise birds, butterflies
    and beautiful warm-hearted girls

    Sun of Jamaica, the dreams of Malaika
    Your love is my sweet memory
    Sun of Jamaica, Blue Lady Malaika
    Some day I'll return, wait and see
    Walk in the sand and l'm happy with you
    We shall be loving and true
    Oh I sure love Malaika
    With all of my heart
    I will always be faithful and true, yeah true

    But now as I grew older
    The burning desire became so strong
    That I bought me a ticket to fly home
    And then I found you

    And we found an eternal love
    right from the beginning
    The stars falling down from the lagoon of gold
    The palms swaying under the moon
    We were swimming out into the crystal sea
    In that fateful night I thought to myself
    I'll do everything I can, save every dime
    And one day I'll return
    Come back home to you.
    And then I'll stay forever, forever

    Sun of Jamaica, the dreams of Malaika
    Your love is my sweet memory
    Sun of Jamaica, Blue Lady Malaika
    Some day I'll return, wait and see
    Walk in the sand and l'm happy with you
    We shall be loving and true
    Oh I sure love Malaika
    With all of my heart
    I will always be faithful and true, yeah true

    Sun of Jamaica, the dreams of Malaika
    Your love is my sweet memory
    Sun of Jamaica, Blue Lady Malaika
    Some day I'll return, wait and see...

    Recomendados