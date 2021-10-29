La canción del día de Herrera: 'Like a Samba' de Tom Gaebel

Es un cantante alemán con una gran banda y un toque de Sinatra teutón y una big band con la que echar un rato muy bueno a cualquier hora del día, incluso a las seis de la mañana con 'Like a Samba' de Tom Gaebel
Letra de 'Like a Samba' de Tom Gaebel
Stars in the sky and a moon shining bright
Music and dance ringing all through the night
And you're here next to me 'neath the blue Like a dream that is once coming true Hold me and kiss me and love me tonight Oh, my love
Like a Samba keep on swayin' Music of love keeps on playin' Like a Samba keep on swingin' Over and over I'm singin'
Don't say a word on a night such as this Come to my arms 'cause I long for your kiss
And it's here I've been longin' to be As we dance where the sun meets the sea Hold me and kiss me and love me tonight Oh, my love
Like a Samba keep on swayin' Music of love keeps on playin' Like a Samba keep on swingin' Over and over I'm singin'
I keep wishing for this night to last forever more Everything is right Like never been before
The beauty of a day The magic of a song Don't let it slip away Sing on and on and on
item no encontrado
Top:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado