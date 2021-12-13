La canción del día de Herrera: "Blue Christmas" por Michael Bublé

I'll have a blue Christmas without you
I'll be so blue just thinkin' about you
Decorations of red on a green Christmas tree
Won't be the same if you're not here with me
And when those blue snowflakes start fallin'
That's when those blue memories start callin'
You'll be doin' all right with your Christmas of white
But I'll have a blue, blue, blue, blue Christmas
I'll have a blue Christmas starts snowin'
And when those blue heartaches start hurtin'
You'll be doin' all right with your Christmas of white
But I'll have a blue, blue, blue, blue Christmas
You'll be doin' all right with your Christmas of white
But I'll have a blue, blue, blue, blue Christmas
I'll have a blue Christmas without you
I'll be so blue just thinkin' about you
Decorations of red on a green Christmas tree
Won't be the same, dear, if you're not here with me
And when those blue snowflakes start fallin'
That's when those blue memories start callin'
You'll be doin' all right with your Christmas of white
But I'll have a blue, blue, blue, blue Christmas
Oh, but I'll have a blue, blue, blue, blue Christmas