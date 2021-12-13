La canción del día de Herrera: "Blue Christmas" por Michael Bublé

I'll have a blue Christmas without you

I'll be so blue just thinkin' about you

Decorations of red on a green Christmas tree

Won't be the same if you're not here with me

And when those blue snowflakes start fallin'

That's when those blue memories start callin'

You'll be doin' all right with your Christmas of white

But I'll have a blue, blue, blue, blue Christmas

I'll have a blue Christmas starts snowin'

And when those blue heartaches start hurtin'

You'll be doin' all right with your Christmas of white

But I'll have a blue, blue, blue, blue Christmas

You'll be doin' all right with your Christmas of white

But I'll have a blue, blue, blue, blue Christmas

