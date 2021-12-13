COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: "Blue Christmas" por Michael Bublé

    Es la historia de una canción... En los años 50 Billy Hayes creó este "Blue Christmas" que Elvis llevó hasta el templo del Rock and Roll

    Michael Bublé ha hecho esta versión que suena así de despampanante a tan solo 12 días de la Navidad, ¡felices vísperas!


    Letra de "Blue Christmas" de Elvis Presley



    I'll have a blue Christmas without you
    I'll be so blue just thinkin' about you
    Decorations of red on a green Christmas tree
    Won't be the same if you're not here with me
    And when those blue snowflakes start fallin'
    That's when those blue memories start callin'
    You'll be doin' all right with your Christmas of white
    But I'll have a blue, blue, blue, blue Christmas
    I'll have a blue Christmas starts snowin'
    And when those blue heartaches start hurtin'
    You'll be doin' all right with your Christmas of white
    But I'll have a blue, blue, blue, blue Christmas
    You'll be doin' all right with your Christmas of white
    But I'll have a blue, blue, blue, blue Christmas
