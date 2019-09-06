La canción del día de Herrera: "Bella Luna" de Jason Mraz

Este viernes, la canción del día de Herrera ha sido Bella Luna de Jason Mraz. El intérprete, de 42 años, ya tiene cinco o seis discos. Un día compuso esta canción que ni siquiera es su mayor éxito. Es el encanto de lo acústico. Es un tipo que empezó buscándose la vida en los bares y de los que ha llegado a la culminación por el buen rollo. Está por el cambio climático, a favor de la ecología y no se sube a una furgoneta donde alguien haya fumado en los últimos veinte años. Todo ello para hacer canciones hermosas como esta: Bella Luna.

LETRA

Mystery the moon

A hole in the sky

A supernatural nightlight

So full but often right

A pair of eyes a closin' one

A chosen child of golden sun

A marble dog that chases cars

To farthest reaches of the beach and far beyond into the swimming sea of stars

A cosmic fish they love to kiss

They're giving birth to constellation

No riffs and oh no reservation

If they should fall you get a wish or dedication

May I suggest you get the best

For nothing less than you and I

Let's take a chance as this romance is rising over before we lose the lighting

Oh bella bella please

Bella you beautiful luna

Oh bella do what you do

You are an illuminating anchor

Of leads to infinite number

Crashing waves and breaking thunder

Tiding the evenflows of hunger

You're dancing naked there for me

You expose all memory

You make the most of boundary

You're the ghost of royalty imposing love

You are the queen and king combining everything

Into twining like a ring around the finger of a girl

I'm just a singer, you're the world

All I can bring ya

Is the language of a lover

Bella luna, my beautiful, beautiful moon

How you swoon me like no other

May I suggest you get the best

Of your wish may I insist

That no contest for little you or smaller I

A larger chance happened, all them they lie

On the rise, on the brink of our lives

Bella please

Bella you beautiful luna

Oh bella do what you do

Bella luna, my beautiful, beautiful moon

How you swoon me like no other, oh oh oh