ABC
Boletín

Programas

Herrera en COPE

Herrera en COPE

Con Carlos Herrera

Lunes a viernes de 06h a 13h

    ÚLTIMA HORA

    La canción del día de Herrera: "Bella Luna" de Jason Mraz

    Escucha ahora el tema que ha recomendado el comunicador para este final de semana

    Audio

     

    COPE.ES

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 07:53

    Este viernes, la canción del día de Herrera ha sido Bella Luna de Jason Mraz. El intérprete, de 42 años, ya tiene cinco o seis discos.  Un día compuso esta canción que ni siquiera es su mayor éxito. Es el encanto de lo acústico. Es un tipo que empezó buscándose la vida en los bares y de los que ha llegado a la culminación por el buen rollo. Está por el cambio climático, a favor de la ecología y no se sube a una furgoneta donde alguien haya fumado en los últimos veinte años. Todo ello para hacer canciones hermosas como esta: Bella Luna. 

    LETRA

    Mystery the moon
    A hole in the sky
    A supernatural nightlight
    So full but often right
    A pair of eyes a closin' one
    A chosen child of golden sun
    A marble dog that chases cars
    To farthest reaches of the beach and far beyond into the swimming sea of stars

    A cosmic fish they love to kiss
    They're giving birth to constellation
    No riffs and oh no reservation
    If they should fall you get a wish or dedication
    May I suggest you get the best
    For nothing less than you and I
    Let's take a chance as this romance is rising over before we lose the lighting
    Oh bella bella please
    Bella you beautiful luna
    Oh bella do what you do

    You are an illuminating anchor
    Of leads to infinite number
    Crashing waves and breaking thunder
    Tiding the evenflows of hunger
    You're dancing naked there for me
    You expose all memory
    You make the most of boundary
    You're the ghost of royalty imposing love
    You are the queen and king combining everything
    Into twining like a ring around the finger of a girl
    I'm just a singer, you're the world
    All I can bring ya
    Is the language of a lover
    Bella luna, my beautiful, beautiful moon
    How you swoon me like no other

    May I suggest you get the best
    Of your wish may I insist
    That no contest for little you or smaller I
    A larger chance happened, all them they lie
    On the rise, on the brink of our lives
    Bella please
    Bella you beautiful luna
    Oh bella do what you do
    Bella luna, my beautiful, beautiful moon
    How you swoon me like no other, oh oh oh

    Lo más

    Lo último