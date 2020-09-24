COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: 'Smething stupid' de The Mavericks

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    Música para amanecer en este jueves en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'Something stupid' de The Mavericks

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Allá por 1966, un matrimonio llamado Carson & Gaile, grabó una canción llamada ‘Something stupid’. Realmente fue más tarde, al año siguiente, cuando Frank Sinatra, que estaba promocionando ya a su hija Nancy para que fuese una estrella, grabó la canción y triunfó en el mundo entero de una forma apabullante. Se han hecho muchas versiones, pero hoy me he traído la versión de los The Mavericks, unos tipos de Miami divertidos y chuletas.

    Y MÁS TARDE NOS DEJAMOS CAER E UN TRANQUILO Y PEQUEÑO LUGAR

    Y TOMAMOS UNA COPA O DOS

    Y LUEGO VOY YO Y LO ECHO TODO A PERDER

    DIGO ALGO ESTÚPIDO COMO ‘TE QUIERO’…”

    Letra de la canción 'Something stupid' de The Mavericks:

    I know I'd stand in line until you think
    You have the time to spend an evening with me
    And if we go someplace to dance
    I know that there's a chance
    You won't be leaving with me
    And afterwards we'd drop into a quiet little place
    And have a drink or two
    And then I'd go and spoil it all
    By saying something stupid
    Like I love you

    I can see it in your eyes that you despise
    The same old lies you heard the night before
    And though it's just a line to you from me
    It's true and never seemed so right before

    I practise everyday to find some clever lines
    To say to make the meaning come true
    But then I think I'll wait until
    The evening gets late and
    I'm alone with you
    The time is right your perfume fills my head,
    The…

