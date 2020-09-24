La canción del día de Herrera: 'Smething stupid' de The Mavericks

Música para amanecer en este jueves en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'Something stupid' de The Mavericks

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por 1966, un matrimonio llamado Carson & Gaile, grabó una canción llamada ‘Something stupid’. Realmente fue más tarde, al año siguiente, cuando Frank Sinatra, que estaba promocionando ya a su hija Nancy para que fuese una estrella, grabó la canción y triunfó en el mundo entero de una forma apabullante. Se han hecho muchas versiones, pero hoy me he traído la versión de los The Mavericks, unos tipos de Miami divertidos y chuletas.

Y MÁS TARDE NOS DEJAMOS CAER E UN TRANQUILO Y PEQUEÑO LUGAR

Y TOMAMOS UNA COPA O DOS

Y LUEGO VOY YO Y LO ECHO TODO A PERDER

DIGO ALGO ESTÚPIDO COMO ‘TE QUIERO’…”

Letra de la canción 'Something stupid' de The Mavericks:

I know I'd stand in line until you think

You have the time to spend an evening with me

And if we go someplace to dance

I know that there's a chance

You won't be leaving with me

And afterwards we'd drop into a quiet little place

And have a drink or two

And then I'd go and spoil it all

By saying something stupid

Like I love you

I can see it in your eyes that you despise

The same old lies you heard the night before

And though it's just a line to you from me

It's true and never seemed so right before

I practise everyday to find some clever lines

To say to make the meaning come true

But then I think I'll wait until

The evening gets late and

I'm alone with you

The time is right your perfume fills my head,

The…