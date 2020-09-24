La canción del día de Herrera: 'Smething stupid' de The Mavericks

Allá por 1966, un matrimonio llamado Carson & Gaile, grabó una canción llamada ‘Something stupid’. Realmente fue más tarde, al año siguiente, cuando Frank Sinatra, que estaba promocionando ya a su hija Nancy para que fuese una estrella, grabó la canción y triunfó en el mundo entero de una forma apabullante. Se han hecho muchas versiones, pero hoy me he traído la versión de los The Mavericks, unos tipos de Miami divertidos y chuletas.
Y MÁS TARDE NOS DEJAMOS CAER E UN TRANQUILO Y PEQUEÑO LUGAR
Y TOMAMOS UNA COPA O DOS
Y LUEGO VOY YO Y LO ECHO TODO A PERDER
DIGO ALGO ESTÚPIDO COMO ‘TE QUIERO’…”
Letra de la canción 'Something stupid' de The Mavericks:
I know I'd stand in line until you think You have the time to spend an evening with me And if we go someplace to dance I know that there's a chance You won't be leaving with me And afterwards we'd drop into a quiet little place And have a drink or two And then I'd go and spoil it all By saying something stupid Like I love you
I can see it in your eyes that you despise The same old lies you heard the night before And though it's just a line to you from me It's true and never seemed so right before
I practise everyday to find some clever lines To say to make the meaning come true But then I think I'll wait until The evening gets late and I'm alone with you The time is right your perfume fills my head, The…