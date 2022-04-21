'Call it Love', de la banda country de rock estadounidense 'Poco', 'Canción del día de hoy

'Call it Love' (Llámalo amor), de la banda country de rock estadounidense 'Poco', es la canción del día elegida por Carlos Herrera para este jueves 21 de abril de 2022.

Tras la desaparición de Buffalo Springfield en 1968, Richie Furay y Jim Messina impulsaron este grupo musical. Su primer álbum llevaba por título Pickin' Up the Pieces y hace referencia a la ruptura de Buffalo Springfield. Hoy en día esta banda de los 70 sigue en activo.

Aquí puedes escucharla:





Letra de la canción:

We’ve got all night, let’s take our time

Tell me your secrets, I’ll tell you mine

When it makes us feel better, call it love

You say you won’t, I say you will

You make me crazy but I want you still

When it makes us feel better, call it love

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

Do we tell the truth or do we live a lie?

Is the feeling good? Is that what makes you cry?

When you say those words, look me in the eye

Tell me why you call it love?

I play my hand, you call my bluff

We push each other till we’ve had enough

When it’s all you’ve got, call it love

If I didn’t have money, would you want me still?

When you look real close, do we fit the bill?

Call it what you want but only time will tell

Do we tell the truth or do we live a lie?

Is the feeling good? Is that what makes you cry?

When you say those words, look me in the eye

Tell me why you call it love?

We’ve got all night, let’s take our time

Tell me your secrets, I’ll tell you mine

When it makes us feel better, call it love

Call it love, call it love, call it love

When it’s all you’ve got, call it love



