    'Call it Love', de la banda country de rock estadounidense 'Poco', 'Canción del día de hoy

    Este tema es el elegido por Carlos Herrera como Canción del día de este jueves 21 de abril de 2022

    Actualizado 07:41

    'Call it Love' (Llámalo amor), de la banda country de rock estadounidense 'Poco', es la canción del día elegida por Carlos Herrera para este jueves 21 de abril de 2022.

    Tras la desaparición de Buffalo Springfield en 1968, Richie Furay y Jim Messina impulsaron este grupo musical. Su primer álbum llevaba por título Pickin' Up the Pieces y hace referencia a la ruptura de Buffalo Springfield. Hoy en día esta banda de los 70 sigue en activo.

    Aquí puedes escucharla:


    Letra de la canción:

    We’ve got all night, let’s take our time

    Tell me your secrets, I’ll tell you mine

    When it makes us feel better, call it love

    You say you won’t, I say you will

    You make me crazy but I want you still

    When it makes us feel better, call it love

    Do we tell the truth or do we live a lie?

    Is the feeling good? Is that what makes you cry?

    When you say those words, look me in the eye

    Tell me why you call it love?

    I play my hand, you call my bluff

    We push each other till we’ve had enough

    When it’s all you’ve got, call it love

    If I didn’t have money, would you want me still?

    When you look real close, do we fit the bill?

    Call it what you want but only time will tell

    Do we tell the truth or do we live a lie?

    Is the feeling good? Is that what makes you cry?

    When you say those words, look me in the eye

    Tell me why you call it love?

    We’ve got all night, let’s take our time

    Tell me your secrets, I’ll tell you mine

    When it makes us feel better, call it love

    Call it love, call it love, call it love

    When it’s all you’ve got, call it love


