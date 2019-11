La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘You'll never find another love like mine’ de Lou Rawls

Empezamos la semana con mucho ritmo con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘You'll never find another love like mine’ de Lou Rawls.

"Es la historia de una canción...

Los hacedores del sonido de Filadelfia, Kenny Gamble y Leon Huff, unos músicos de la MFSB contactaron con Lou Rawls, un conocido cantante para en 1976 crear esta canción con madera vieja.

‘You'll never find another love like mine’ (‘Nunca encontrarás un amor como el mío’).

A última hora de la medianoche, nena

Cuando realmente hace frío ahí afuera

Vas a extrañar mi amor

Tú nunca encontrarás mientras viva

Alguien que te ame tiernamente como lo hago yo..."

Letra de la canción ‘You'll never find another love like mine’ de Lopu Rawls

You'll never find, as long as you live

Someone who loves you tender like I do

You'll never find, no matter where you search

Someone who cares about you the way I do

Whoa, I'm not braggin' on myself, baby

But I'm the one who loves you

And there's no one else! No one else!

You'll never find, it'll take the end of all time

Someone to understand you like I do

You'll never find the rhythm, the rhyme

All the magic we shared, just us two

Whoa, I'm not tryin' to make you stay, baby

But I know some how, some day, some way

You are (you're gonna miss my lovin')

You're gonna miss my lovin' (you're gonna miss my lovin')

You're gonna miss my lovin' (you're gonna miss my lovin')

You're gonna miss, you're gonna miss my lo-o-ove

Late in the midnight hour, baby (you're gonna miss my lovin')

When it's cold outside (you're gonna miss my lovin')

You're gonna miss, you're gonna miss my lo-o-ove

You'll never find another love like mine

Someone who needs you like I do

You'll never see what you've found in me

You'll keep searching and searching your whole life through

Whoa, I don't wish you no bad luck, baby

But there's no ifs and buts or maybes

You're gonna miss my lovin' (you're gonna miss my lovin')

I know you're gonna my lovin' (you're gonna miss my lovin')

You're gonna miss, you're gonna miss my lo-o-ove

Whoa, oh, oh, oh, oh (you're gonna miss my lovin')

Late in the midnight hour, baby (you're gonna miss my lovin')

When it gets real cold outside (you're gonna miss my lovin')

I know, I know that you are gonna miss my lo-o-ove

Let me tell you that you're gonna miss my lovin'

Yes you will, baby (you're gonna miss my lovin')

When I'm long gone

I know, I know, I know that you are gonna miss