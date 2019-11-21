La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Sun in my eyes’ de Sally Olfield

Nada mejor que empezar la mañana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Sun in my eyes’ de Sally Olfield.

"Es la historia de una canción...

Érase una vez un genio llamado Mike Oldfield, con un hermano llamado Terry y una hermana llamada Sally que había colaborado en uno de los grandes discos de los 70 que fue ‘Tubular Bells’.

Y un buen día Sally decidió andar ella sola por el mundo y cantar sus cosas. Y mira por donde con éxitos como ‘Mirrors’ u otras cosas, enamoró gracias a su dulzura irlandesa única e incomparable con una bellísima pieza llamada ‘Sun in my eyes’ (‘El sol en mis ojos’).

Empuja mi espalda contra la pared

Y atrápame si me caigo

Con el sol en mis ojos y el mundo a mis pies”

Letra de ‘Sun in my eyes' de Sally Olfield

How clear is the night

The early flowers of the spring are showing

How warm is the wind

I can feel your hair in my fingers flowing

Hey you, you are the sun in my eyes

And I wanna come to you like the empty sky

So you can shine in me like the endless dawn

And I can hold you, hold you through the storm

How blue is the sky

In your eyes I see my life unfolding

My heart is beating and the world is on fire

I wanna drink with you this cup I'm holding

Hey you, you are the sun in my eyes

And I wanna come to you like the empty sky

So you can shine in me like the endless dawn

And I can hold you, hold you through the storm

Hey you, you are the sun in my eyes

And I wanna come to you like the empty sky

So you can shine in me like the endless dawn

And I can hold you, hold you through the storm

Hey you, you are the sun in my eyes

And I wanna come to you like the empty sky

So you can shine in me like the endless dawn

And I can hold you, hold you through the storm

Hey you, you are the sun in my eyes

And I wanna come to you like the empty sky

So you can shine in me like the endless dawn