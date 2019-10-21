ABC

    La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘A love song’ de Anne Murray

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

    Damos la bienvenida a una nueva semana con la canción del día que ha elegido 'Herrera en COPE' para este lunes. Una canción de amor de Anne Murray‘A love song’

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Una grandiosa dama, una señora estupenda, una magnífica intérprete canadienseAnne Murray; que allá por 1974 tomó ‘Loggins and Messina’ que había encantado el año anterior.

    Ella hizo una versión muy particular, una sencilla canción de amor absolutamente deliciosa para levantarse”.

    “Quiero cantar una canción de amor

    Quiero llegar a conocerte

    Mostrar el sentimiento de paz que hay en mi hogar

    El trueno de verano en la luna brillante de los días

    Luces del norte y el cielo en llamas”

    Letra de la canción ‘A love song’ de Anne Murray

    There's a wren in a willow wood

    Flies so high and sings so good

    And he brings to you

    What he sings to you

    Like my brother, the wren and I

     Well, he told me, if I try, I could fly for you

    And I wanna try for you 'cause

    I wanna sing you a love song

    I wanna rock you in my arms all night long

    I wanna get to know you

    I wanna show you the peaceful feelin' of my home

    Summer thunder on moon-bright days

    Northern lights and skies ablaze

    And I bring to you

    Lover, when I sing to you

    Silver wings in a fiery sky

    Show the trail of my love and

    I wanna sing to you

    Love is what I bring to you

    And I wanna sing to you, oh

    I wanna sing you a love song

    I wanna rock you in my arms all night long

    I wanna get to know you

    I wanna show you the peaceful feelin' of my home

    I wanna sing you a love song

    I wanna rock you in my arms all night long

    I wanna get to know you

    I wanna show you the peaceful feelin' of my home

    I wanna show you the peaceful feelin' of my home Home, ho-ho-home

