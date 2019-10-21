La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘A love song’ de Anne Murray

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes
Damos la bienvenida a una nueva semana con la canción del día que ha elegido 'Herrera en COPE' para este lunes. Una canción de amor de Anne Murray: ‘A love song’
“Es la historia de una canción…
Una grandiosa dama, una señora estupenda, una magnífica intérprete canadiense: Anne Murray; que allá por 1974 tomó ‘Loggins and Messina’ que había encantado el año anterior.
Ella hizo una versión muy particular, una sencilla canción de amor absolutamente deliciosa para levantarse”.
“Quiero cantar una canción de amor
Quiero llegar a conocerte
Mostrar el sentimiento de paz que hay en mi hogar
El trueno de verano en la luna brillante de los días
Luces del norte y el cielo en llamas”
There's a wren in a willow wood
Flies so high and sings so good
And he brings to you
What he sings to you
Like my brother, the wren and I
Well, he told me, if I try, I could fly for you
And I wanna try for you 'cause
I wanna sing you a love song
I wanna rock you in my arms all night long
I wanna get to know you
I wanna show you the peaceful feelin' of my home
Summer thunder on moon-bright days
Northern lights and skies ablaze
And I bring to you
Lover, when I sing to you
Silver wings in a fiery sky
Show the trail of my love and
I wanna sing to you
Love is what I bring to you
And I wanna sing to you, oh
I wanna sing you a love song
I wanna rock you in my arms all night long
I wanna get to know you
I wanna show you the peaceful feelin' of my home
I wanna sing you a love song
I wanna rock you in my arms all night long
I wanna get to know you
I wanna show you the peaceful feelin' of my home
I wanna show you the peaceful feelin' of my home Home, ho-ho-home