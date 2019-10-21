La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘A love song’ de Anne Murray

Damos la bienvenida a una nueva semana con la canción del día que ha elegido 'Herrera en COPE' para este lunes. Una canción de amor de Anne Murray: ‘A love song’

“Es la historia de una canción…

Una grandiosa dama, una señora estupenda, una magnífica intérprete canadiense: Anne Murray; que allá por 1974 tomó ‘Loggins and Messina’ que había encantado el año anterior.

Ella hizo una versión muy particular, una sencilla canción de amor absolutamente deliciosa para levantarse”.

“Quiero cantar una canción de amor

Quiero llegar a conocerte

Mostrar el sentimiento de paz que hay en mi hogar

El trueno de verano en la luna brillante de los días

Luces del norte y el cielo en llamas”

Letra de la canción ‘A love song’ de Anne Murray

There's a wren in a willow wood

Flies so high and sings so good

And he brings to you

What he sings to you

Like my brother, the wren and I

Well, he told me, if I try, I could fly for you

And I wanna try for you 'cause

I wanna sing you a love song

I wanna rock you in my arms all night long

I wanna get to know you

I wanna show you the peaceful feelin' of my home

Summer thunder on moon-bright days

Northern lights and skies ablaze

And I bring to you

Lover, when I sing to you

Silver wings in a fiery sky

Show the trail of my love and

I wanna sing to you

Love is what I bring to you

And I wanna sing to you, oh

I wanna sing you a love song

I wanna rock you in my arms all night long

I wanna get to know you

I wanna show you the peaceful feelin' of my home

I wanna sing you a love song

I wanna rock you in my arms all night long

I wanna get to know you

I wanna show you the peaceful feelin' of my home

I wanna show you the peaceful feelin' of my home Home, ho-ho-home