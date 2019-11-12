ABC

    La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Hello again’ de Amos Lee

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Para levantar el ánimo de este martes, nada mejor que empezar con la canción del día que nos recomienda 'Herrera en COPE': 'Hello again' de Amos Lee

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Se llama Amos Lee, un tipo de Filadelfia hecho en el folk rock al que apoyó Bob Dylan en sus inicios.

    Elegante y melódico con una hermosa canción llamada ‘Hello again’.

    Eres tan hermosa

    Pero lo perdiste en algún lugar del camino

    Eres tan hermosa

    Pero siento no tener nada más que decir...".

    Letra de la canción ‘Hello again’ de Amos Lee

    Hello again,
    I know it's been a long time coming
    You say you've been, been now a long time running

    You used to be, so beautiful
    But you lost it somewhere along the way
    You used to be so beautiful
    But it's easy now to walk away

    That wonder wall you're waiting for is now collapsing
    Tell me more, but wait no no
    Let me find out what you're asking for

    You used to be, so beautiful
    But you lost it somewhere along the way

    You used to be so beautiful
    And it's easy now to walk away
    Away, away

    Now you have everything you have ever wanted
    Oh it's so sad to see
    When the hunter becomes the hunted

    You used to be, so beautiful
    But you lost it somewhere along the way
    You used to be so beautiful
    And I'm sorry now I don't have nothing more to say

