La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Hello again’ de Amos Lee

Para levantar el ánimo de este martes, nada mejor que empezar con la canción del día que nos recomienda 'Herrera en COPE': 'Hello again' de Amos Lee.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Se llama Amos Lee, un tipo de Filadelfia hecho en el folk rock al que apoyó Bob Dylan en sus inicios.

Elegante y melódico con una hermosa canción llamada ‘Hello again’.

Eres tan hermosa

Pero lo perdiste en algún lugar del camino

Eres tan hermosa

Pero siento no tener nada más que decir...".

Letra de la canción ‘Hello again’ de Amos Lee

Hello again,

I know it's been a long time coming

You say you've been, been now a long time running

You used to be, so beautiful

But you lost it somewhere along the way

You used to be so beautiful

But it's easy now to walk away

That wonder wall you're waiting for is now collapsing

Tell me more, but wait no no

Let me find out what you're asking for

You used to be, so beautiful

But you lost it somewhere along the way

You used to be so beautiful

And it's easy now to walk away

Away, away

Now you have everything you have ever wanted

Oh it's so sad to see

When the hunter becomes the hunted

You used to be, so beautiful

But you lost it somewhere along the way

You used to be so beautiful

And I'm sorry now I don't have nothing more to say