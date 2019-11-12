La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Hello again’ de Amos Lee

Herrera en COPE
Para levantar el ánimo de este martes, nada mejor que empezar con la canción del día que nos recomienda 'Herrera en COPE': 'Hello again' de Amos Lee.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Se llama Amos Lee, un tipo de Filadelfia hecho en el folk rock al que apoyó Bob Dylan en sus inicios.
Elegante y melódico con una hermosa canción llamada ‘Hello again’.
Eres tan hermosa
Pero lo perdiste en algún lugar del camino
Eres tan hermosa
Pero siento no tener nada más que decir...".
Hello again,
I know it's been a long time coming
You say you've been, been now a long time running
You used to be, so beautiful
But you lost it somewhere along the way
You used to be so beautiful
But it's easy now to walk away
That wonder wall you're waiting for is now collapsing
Tell me more, but wait no no
Let me find out what you're asking for
You used to be, so beautiful
But you lost it somewhere along the way
You used to be so beautiful
And it's easy now to walk away
Away, away
Now you have everything you have ever wanted
Oh it's so sad to see
When the hunter becomes the hunted
You used to be, so beautiful
But you lost it somewhere along the way
You used to be so beautiful
And I'm sorry now I don't have nothing more to say