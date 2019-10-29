La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Alone’ de Bee Gees

Para esta mañana la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’ habla de la soledad con ‘Alone’ de Bee Gees.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En los años 90, bueno la segunda parte de los años 90, dijéramos que los tres hermanos de Jersey, Manchester, Australia llamados Barry, Robin, y Maurice Gibb (Bee Gees) acabaron un poco con la imagen de rockeros buenos que habían tenido durante los años 70.

Se hicieron algo más irónicos como los Rolling Stones algo más seductores como McCartney y crearon una canción absolutamente inolvidable y cautivadora llamada ‘Alone’.

Yo era un jinete de medianoche

En una nube de humo

Podría hacer que una mujer estuviera colgada por mí

En cada simple gesto de cariño

Yo era un hombre de hierro

Yo tenía un plan mayor que cualquier otro

Pero estaba solo..."

Letra de ‘Alone’ de Bee Gees

I was a midnight rider on a cloud of smoke

I could make a woman hang on every single stroke

I was an iron man I had a master plan

But I was alone

I could hear you breathing with a sigh of the wind

I remember how your body started trembling

Oh what a night it's been, and for the state I'm in

I'm still alone

And all the wonders made for the earth

And all the hearts in all creation

Somehow I always end up alone

Always end up alone, always end up alone

So I'll play, I'll wait

'Cause you know that love takes time

Living love between the line

We came (sha la) so close (so far)

Just the beat of a lonely heart

And it's mine, and I don't want to be alone

Well, since I got no message on your answer phone

Since you're busy every minute I just stay at home

I make believe you care, I feel you everywhere

But I'm still alone

I'm on a wheel of fortune with a twist of fate

'Cause I know it isn't heaven is it love or hate

Am I the subject of the pain

Am I the stranger in the rain I am alone

And is there glory there to behold

Maybe it's my imagination another story there to be told

So I play sha la, I'll wait sha la

And I pray it's not too late

We came (sha la) so far (so far)

Just a beat of a lonely heart and it's mi-i-ine

And I don't want to be alone

And all the wonders made for the earth

And all the hearts in all creation

Another story there to be told

So I'll play I'll wait

And I'll pray it's not too late

We can so far

Just the beat of a lonely heart

And it's mine

And I don't want to be alone

Gone but not out of sight

I'm caught in the rain and there's no one home

Face the heat of the night

The one that you love's got a heart that's made of stone

Shine and search for the light

And sooner or later you'll be cruising on your ocean

And clean out of site

I'm caught in the rain and there's no one home