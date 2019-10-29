ABC

    La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Alone’ de Bee Gees

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Para esta mañana la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’ habla de la soledad con ‘Alone’ de Bee Gees.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    En los años 90, bueno la segunda parte de los años 90, dijéramos que los tres hermanos de JerseyManchester, Australia llamados BarryRobin, y Maurice Gibb (Bee Gees) acabaron un poco con la imagen de rockeros buenos que habían tenido durante los años 70.

    Se hicieron algo más irónicos como los Rolling Stones algo más seductores como McCartney y crearon una canción absolutamente inolvidable y cautivadora llamada ‘Alone’.

    Yo era un jinete de medianoche

    En una nube de humo

    Podría hacer que una mujer estuviera colgada por mí

    En cada simple gesto de cariño

    Yo era un hombre de hierro

    Yo tenía un plan mayor que cualquier otro

    Pero estaba solo..."

    Letra de ‘Alone’ de Bee Gees

    I was a midnight rider on a cloud of smoke
    I could make a woman hang on every single stroke
    I was an iron man I had a master plan
    But I was alone

    I could hear you breathing with a sigh of the wind
    I remember how your body started trembling
    Oh what a night it's been, and for the state I'm in
    I'm still alone

    And all the wonders made for the earth
    And all the hearts in all creation
    Somehow I always end up alone

    Always end up alone, always end up alone
    So I'll play, I'll wait
    'Cause you know that love takes time

    Living love between the line
    We came (sha la) so close (so far)
    Just the beat of a lonely heart
    And it's mine, and I don't want to be alone

    Well, since I got no message on your answer phone
    Since you're busy every minute I just stay at home
    I make believe you care, I feel you everywhere
    But I'm still alone

    I'm on a wheel of fortune with a twist of fate
    'Cause I know it isn't heaven is it love or hate
    Am I the subject of the pain
    Am I the stranger in the rain I am alone

    And is there glory there to behold
    Maybe it's my imagination another story there to be told
    So I play sha la, I'll wait sha la
    And I pray it's not too late
    We came (sha la) so far (so far)
    Just a beat of a lonely heart and it's mi-i-ine
    And I don't want to be alone

    And all the wonders made for the earth
    And all the hearts in all creation
    Another story there to be told

    So I'll play I'll wait
    And I'll pray it's not too late
    We can so far
    Just the beat of a lonely heart
    And it's mine
    And I don't want to be alone
    Gone but not out of sight
    I'm caught in the rain and there's no one home
    Face the heat of the night
    The one that you love's got a heart that's made of stone
    Shine and search for the light
    And sooner or later you'll be cruising on your ocean
    And clean out of site
    I'm caught in the rain and there's no one home

