La canción de Herrera de hoy: ‘Midnight train to Georgia’ de Aretha Franklin

Nada mejor que empezar la semana con la canción del día de ‘Herera en COPE’ con la que nos propone un viaje en el tren de medianoche a Georgia con Aretha Franklin y su ‘Midnight train to Georgia’.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Una vez el autor de esta canción, Jim Weatherly, llamó a Farrah Fawcett y le dijo: ¿qué hacéis tu marido (Lee Majors) y tú”. “Cogemos el avión de medianoche a Houston”, respondió ella. Eso le dio la idea para escribir una canción llamada ‘Tren de medianoche a Houston’, que cuando llegó a manos de Gladys Knight & ‘The Pips dijeron “¿no te importa cambiar lo de Houston por Georgia, ‘Tren de medianoche a Georgia?”.

Y así surgió esa canción inolvidable a todas luces, más aun cuando es Aretha Franklin -la diva del cuchillo afilado en la voz- que la versiona.

Una canción dedicada a los que viajaban a Los Ángeles para ser estrellas

El sueño no siempre se cumplía

Y antes o después tenían que abandonar la ciudad

En un tren a medianoche hacia Georgia”.

Letra de la canción Midnight train to Georgia de Aretha Franklin

L.A. proved too much for the man

(Too much for the man, he couldn't make it)

So he's leaving a life he's come to know, ooh

(He said he's going)

He said he's going back to find

(Going back to find)

Ooh, what's left of his world

The world he left behind not so long ago

He's leaving

(Leaving)

On that midnight train to Georgia, yeah

(Leaving on the midnight train)

Said he's going back

(Going back to find)

To a simpler place and time, oh yes he is

(Whenever he takes that ride, guess who's gonna be right by his side)

I'll be with him

(I know you will)

On that midnight train to Georgia

(Leaving on a midnight train to Georgia, woo woo)

I'd rather live in his world

(Live in his world)

Than live without him in mine

(Her world is his, his and hers alone)

He kept dreaming

(Dreaming)

Ooh, that some day he'd be a star

(A superstar, but he didn't get far)

But he sure found out the hard way

That dreams don't always come true, oh no, uh uh

(Dreams don't always come true, uh uh, no, uh uh)

So he pawned all his hopes

(Woo, woo, woo-woo)

And even sold his old car

(Woo, woo, woo-woo)

Bought a one way ticket back to the life he once knew

Oh yes he did, he said he would

Oh-oh, he's leaving

(Leaving)

On that midnight train to Georgia, yeah

(Leaving on a midnight train)

Said he's going back to find, ooh

(Going back to find)

A simpler place and time, ooh, yeah

(Whenever he takes that ride, guess who's gonna be right by his side)

I'm gonna be with him

(I know you will)

On that midnight train to Georgia

(Leaving on a midnight train to Georgia, woo woo)

I'd rather live in his world

(Live in his world)

Than live without him in mine

(Her world is his, his and hers alone)

Ooh, he's leaving

(Leaving)

On the midnight train to Georgia, yeah, ooh y'all

(Leaving on the midnight train)

Said he's going back to find

(Going back to find)

Ooh, a simpler place and time, ooh y'all, uh-huh

(Whenever he takes that ride, guess who's gonna be right by his side)

I've got to be with him

(I know you will)

On that midnight train to Georgia

(Leaving on a midnight train to Georgia, woo woo)

I'd rather live in his world

(Live in his world)

Than live without him in mine

(Her world is his, his and hers alone)

For love, gonna board the midnight train to ride

For love, gonna board, gotta board the midnight train to go

For love, gonna board, uh huh, the midnight train to go

My world, his world, our world, mine and his alone

My world, his world, our world, mine and his alone

I got to go

I got to go

I got to go, hey

I got to go

I got to go

My world, his world, my man, his girl

I got to go

I got to go, oh

I got to go

My world, his world, our world, his girl