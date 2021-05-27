La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Zombie’ de The Cranberries

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado 07:25
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Zombie’ de The Cranberries.
“Es la historia de una canción
Allá por los 90 Dolores O'Riordan, que falleció hace no demasiado mucho, solista de los Cranberries, cantó, interpretó esta pieza llamada ‘Zombie’ dedicada a dos niños que murieron por un atentado del IRA en Inglaterra. Es estremecedoramente hermosa.
¡Qué barbaridad de los Cranberries, de Dolores O'Riordan! Murió con 46 años en el 2018.Esta banda un poco grunge, desgarradora, llevó todo un sentimiento de dolor a través de esta pieza ‘Zombie’ de aquellos años difíciles en el Reino Unido.
Another head hangs lowly
Child is slowly taken
And the violence, caused such silence
Who are we mistaken?
But you see, it's not me
It's not my family
In your head, in your head, they are fighting
With their tanks, and their bombs
And their bombs, and their guns
In your head, in your head they are crying
In your head, in your head
Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie
What's in your head, in your head
Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie, oh
Du, du, du, du
Du, du, du, du
Du, du, du, du
Du, du, du, du
Another mother's breaking
Heart is taking over
When the violence causes silence
We must be mistaken
It's the same old theme
Since nineteen-sixteen
In your head, in your head, they're still fighting
With their tanks, and their bombs
And their bombs, and their guns
In your head, in your head, they are dying
In your head, in your head
Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie
What's in your head, in your head
Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh, ay, oh, ya ya
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Rocío, Rocío, Rocío’ del Coro de la Hermandad del Rocío de Sevilla
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Ain’t no woman (Like the one I’ve got)’ de Four Tops
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Downtown train’ de Tom Waits
En directo