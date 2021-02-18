COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: 'I wanna Merry you' de Bruce Springsteen

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I wanna Merry you’ de Bruce Springsteen

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Allá por el año 1980, Springsteen no regalaba un doble álbum, doble disco llamado ‘The River’ en el que se escondía alguna que otra joya cómo esta ‘I wanna Merry you’ (‘Quiero casarme contigo’)

    ¡Qué disco aquel! Inalcanzable.

    Letra de la canción ‘I wanna Merry you’ de Bruce Springsteen

    I see you walking, baby, down the street
    Pushing that baby carriage at your feet
    I see the lonely ribbon in your hair
    Tell me I am the man for whom you put it there

    You never smile girl, you never speak
    You just walk on by, darlin' week after week
    Raising two kids alone in this mixed up world
    Must be a lonely life for a working girl

    Little girl, I want to marry you
    Oh yeah, little girl, I want to marry you
    Yes I do
    Little girl, I want to marry you

    Now honey, I don't want to clip your wings
    But a time comes when two people should think of these things
    Having a home and a family
    Facing up to their responsibilities
    They say in the end true love prevails
    But in the end true love can't be no fairytale
    To say I'll make your dreams come true would be wrong
    But maybe, darlin', I could help them along

    Little girl, I want to marry you
    Oh yeah, little girl, I want to marry you
    Yes I do

    Little girl, I want to marry you

    Oh, my daddy said right before he died
    That true, true love was just a lie
    He went to his grave a broken heart
    An unfulfilled life, makes a man hard

    Oh, darlin'
    There's something happy and there's something sad
    'Bout wanting somebody, oh so bad
    I wear my love darlin', without shame
    I'd be proud if you would wear my name

    Oh
    My darlin'
    Ooh my darlin'
    My darlin'
    Oh oh

