La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I wanna Merry you’ de Bruce Springsteen

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I wanna Merry you’ de Bruce Springsteen
“Es la historia de una canción…
Allá por el año 1980, Springsteen no regalaba un doble álbum, doble disco llamado ‘The River’ en el que se escondía alguna que otra joya cómo esta ‘I wanna Merry you’ (‘Quiero casarme contigo’)
¡Qué disco aquel! Inalcanzable.
I see you walking, baby, down the street
Pushing that baby carriage at your feet
I see the lonely ribbon in your hair
Tell me I am the man for whom you put it there
You never smile girl, you never speak
You just walk on by, darlin' week after week
Raising two kids alone in this mixed up world
Must be a lonely life for a working girl
Little girl, I want to marry you
Oh yeah, little girl, I want to marry you
Yes I do
Little girl, I want to marry you
Now honey, I don't want to clip your wings
But a time comes when two people should think of these things
Having a home and a family
Facing up to their responsibilities
They say in the end true love prevails
But in the end true love can't be no fairytale
To say I'll make your dreams come true would be wrong
But maybe, darlin', I could help them along
Little girl, I want to marry you
Oh yeah, little girl, I want to marry you
Yes I do
Little girl, I want to marry you
Oh, my daddy said right before he died
That true, true love was just a lie
He went to his grave a broken heart
An unfulfilled life, makes a man hard
Oh, darlin'
There's something happy and there's something sad
'Bout wanting somebody, oh so bad
I wear my love darlin', without shame
I'd be proud if you would wear my name
Oh
My darlin'
Ooh my darlin'
My darlin'
Oh oh
