La canción del día de Herrera: ‘This will be’ de Natalie Cole

Terminamos la semana de una manera marchosa para marcarnos unos bailes con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘This will be’ de Natalie Cole.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Ayer les decía que, oiga mire a pesar de todo lo que hay, si ahora está en su momento bueno, en su baño, en su coche, donde quiera… subiera el volumen de la radio y se pusiera a bailar. Hoy es viernes, les invito a hacer lo mismo, ahora no le ve nadie. Ánimo, dele la vuelta al potenciómetro y baile enloquecidamente con Natalie Cole, ‘This will be’.
Así será tu y yo eternamente
Abrazos y apretones besos agradables
Juntos para siempre a través de la lluvia o lo que sea ahora noticias
Ooh, oh, ooh, oh, yeah
Ooh, hmm
This will be, an everlasting love
This will be, the one I've waited for
This will be, the first time anyone has loved me
Oh, oh
I'm so glad, you found me in time
And I'm so glad that you've rectified my mind
This will be, an everlasting love for me
Oh, oh
Loving you, is some kind of wonderful
Because you show me, just how much you care
You've given me the thrill of a lifetime
And made me believe you've got more thrills to spare, oh
This will be, an everlasting love, oh yes it will now
You've brought a lot of sunshine into my life
You've filled me with happiness I never knew
You gave me more joy than I ever dreamed of
And no one, no one can take the place of you, ooh
This will be, you and me, yes siree, eternally
Hugging and squeezing and kissing and pleasing
Together, forever, through rain or whatever
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, you and me
So long as I'm living, true love I'll be giving
To you I'll be serving 'cause you're so deserving
Hey, you're so deserving, you're so deserving
Yeah, yeah, yeah, oh-oh
Love, love, love, love, love, love
Love, love, love, love
Love, love, love, love, love
Love, love, love
From now on, from now on
From now on, from now on...
