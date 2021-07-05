La canción del día de Herrera: ‘The look of love’ de Sergio Mendes & Brasil’66

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Actualizado 07:47
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘The look of love’ de Sergio Mendes & Brasil’66.
“Es la historia de una canción…
El 1967, original de la factoría de Burt Bacharach y Hal David , ‘The looh of love’ ha tenido tantas versiones… desde Diane Worick hasta Dusty Springfield.
Pero hoy me he querido traer la que entiendo más clase desprende, allá por el 67 Sergio Mendes y su Brasil 66 llevó a la bossa nova esta particular canción que después se aprovechó para un James Bond, C’asino Royale’.
La mirada del amor está en tus ojos
Una mirada que tu sonrisa no puede disfrazar…”
The look of love
Is in your eyes
A look your smile can't
disguise
The look of love
Is saying so much more than
Just words could every say
And what my heart has heard
Well it takes my breath away
I can hardly wait to hold you
Feel my arms around you
How long I have waited
Waited just to love you
Now that I have found you
You've got the look of love
It's on your face
A look that time can't erase
Baby be mine, tonight
Let this be just the start of
So many nights like this
Let's take a lovers vow
And seal it with a kiss
I can hardly wait to hold you
Feel my arms around you
How long I have waited
Waited just to love you
Now that I have found you
Don't ever go
Don't ever go
I love you so
The look of love
Let this be just the start of
So many nights like this
Let's take a lover's vow
And baby we'll seal it with a kiss
I can hardly wait to hold you
Feel my arms around you
How long I have waited
Waited just to love you
Now that I have found you
