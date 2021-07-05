COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘The look of love’ de Sergio Mendes & Brasil’66

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

    Actualizado 07:47

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘The look of love’ de Sergio Mendes & Brasil’66.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    El 1967, original de la factoría de Burt Bacharach y Hal David , ‘The looh of love’ ha tenido tantas versiones… desde Diane Worick hasta Dusty Springfield.

    Pero hoy me he querido traer la que entiendo más clase desprende, allá por el 67 Sergio Mendes y su Brasil 66 llevó a la bossa nova esta particular canción que después se aprovechó para un James Bond, C’asino Royale’.

    La mirada del amor está en tus ojos

    Una mirada que tu sonrisa no puede disfrazar…”

    Letra de la canción ‘The look of love’ de Sergio Mendes & Brasil’66

    The look of love
    Is in your eyes
    A look your smile can't
    disguise

    The look of love
    Is saying so much more than
    Just words could every say
    And what my heart has heard
    Well it takes my breath away

    I can hardly wait to hold you
    Feel my arms around you
    How long I have waited
    Waited just to love you
    Now that I have found you

    You've got the look of love
    It's on your face
    A look that time can't erase
    Baby be mine, tonight

    Let this be just the start of
    So many nights like this
    Let's take a lovers vow
    And seal it with a kiss

    I can hardly wait to hold you
    Feel my arms around you
    How long I have waited
    Waited just to love you
    Now that I have found you

    Don't ever go
    Don't ever go
    I love you so
    The look of love

    Let this be just the start of
    So many nights like this
    Let's take a lover's vow
    And baby we'll seal it with a kiss

    I can hardly wait to hold you
    Feel my arms around you
    How long I have waited
    Waited just to love you
    Now that I have found you

