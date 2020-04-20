La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Mary in the morning’ de Al Martino

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes
Empezamos una nueva semana de cuarentena con una romántica melodía en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Mary in the morning’ de Al Martino.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Allá por final de los 60 aquella década a veces tan excesivamente añorada por muchos, un buen cantante americano hijo de italianos tomó una canción que después versionaron otros que hablaba de un hombre felizmente enamorado de su esposa.
Él era Al Martino, un cantante muy de los 50 que además reforzó su popularidad personificando la figura de Johnny Fontane en la película ‘El Padrino’. Al Martino cantaba así a su esposa: ‘Mary me be in the morning’.
Nada es tan bonita como María en la mañana
Suave como la lluvia que cae sobre las flores de verano
Caliente como el sol que brilla en sus cabellos de oro…”
Nothing's quite as pretty as Mary in the morning
When through a sleepy haze I see her lying there
Soft as the rain that falls on summer flowers
Warm as the sunlight shining on her golden hair, aah-umm
When I awake and see her there so close beside me
I want to take her in my arms, the ache is there so deep inside me
Nothin's quite as pretty as Mary in the morning
Chasing a rainbow in her dreams so far away
And when she turns to touch me I kiss her face so softly
Then my Mary wakes to love another day, aah-umm
And Mary's there in sunny days or stormy weather
She doesn't care 'cause right or wrong the love we share, we share together
Nothin's quite as pretty as Mary in the evening
Kissed by the shades of night and starlight on her hair
And as we walk, I hold her close beside me
All our tomorrows for a lifetime we will share, aah-umm, aah-umm
