La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I love the nightlife’ de Alicia Bridges

Actualizado 12:20
Un poco de música disco para este jueves de confinamiento en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’ con ‘I love the nightlife’ de Alicia Bridges
“Es la historia de una canción…
¡Ay! aquellos años 70, ¡qué buenos fueron para los reyes de la pista!. La música disco prácticamente lo inundó todo, es la historia de una canción cuando la década ya se agotaba en el 78 surgió un auténtico himno de la música disco que cantaba una muchacha llamada Alicia Bridges, ‘Amo la vida nocturna’.
La música disco en aquella década fue toda una banda sonora y esta canción un poquito himno de las drag queens. La vida nocturna, bueno y también los amaneceres que me han hablado muy bien de ellos…”
Please don't talk about love tonight
Please don't talk about sweet love
Please don't talk about being true
And all the trouble we've been through
Ah, please don't talk about all of the plans
We had for fixin' this broken romance
I want to go where the people dance
I want some action
I want to live
Action, I got so much to give
I want to give it
I want to get some too
Oh I, I love the nightlife
I got to boogie
On the disco 'round, oh yea
Oh, I love the night life
I got to boogie on the disco 'round, oh yea
Please don't talk about love tonight
Your sweet talking won't make it right
Love and lies just bring me down
When you've got women all over town
You can love them all and when you're through
Maybe that'll make, huh, a man out of you
I got to go where the people dance
I want some action
I want to live
Action
I got so much to give
I want to give it
I want to get some too
Oh I, I love the nightlife
I got to boogie
On the disco 'round, oh yea
Oh, I love the night life
I got to boogie on the disco 'round, oh yea
Oh, I love the night life
I got to boogie
On the disco 'round, oh yea
Oh, I love the night life
I got to boogie
On the disco 'round, oh yea
Oh, I love the night life
I got to boogie
On the disco 'round, oh yea
