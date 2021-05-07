COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: "Life is better with you" de Michael Frantimayo

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: "Life Is Better With You" de Michael Franti.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Michael Franti es poeta, rapero, tipo del hip-hop, del funk, del reggae… y sin embargo, de vez en cuando, se le pone en la cabeza hacer una baladita como esta, tan deliciosa para esta hora de la mañana.

    Letra de la canción "Life Is Better With You" de Michael Franti

    Every day's not Valentine's,
    But you make it feel like most of the time,
    When I'm all alone with you.
    Pickin up pieces of my life,
    Sometimes there's ones I just can't find,
    But they found a home with you.

    Woah, I'm not afraid to be alone,
    But being alone is better with you.
    Life is better with you.

    Woah, woah, life is better with you.
    Woah, woah, life is better with you.
    And when I think about the things that we've been through,
    I know just one thing is true, life is better with you.

    Some days are better than other days,
    But these days, life is better with you.
    Some days are better than other days,
    These days, life is better with you.
    Life is better.

    Tell me what you want, I'll give you all
    That you need with my heart and my hands,
    Sayin please baby please because nobody does
    That thing you do better than you.
    Thoughts still swimmin round in my head
    With all the words we've ever said.
    My favorites remain, "I love you."

    Woah, I'm not afraid to be alone,
    But being alone is better with you.
    Life is better with you.

    Woah, woah, life is better with you.
    Woah, woah, life is better with you.
    And when I think about the things that we've been through,
    I know just one thing is true, life is better

    Every day's not Valentine's,
    But you make me feel it most of the time with you, you.
    And all my life I've tried to find the one
    Who makes me feel the way you do, you.

    Some days are better than other days,
    But these days, life is better with you.
    Some days are better than other days,
    But these days, life is better with you.
    And when I think about the things that we've been through,
    I know just one thing is true, life is better with you.

    Woah, woah, life is better with you. [x5]

    La canción del día de Herrera: 'Sweet talking' woman' de Electric Light Orchestra

