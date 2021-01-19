La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Every one of us’ de Rick Astley

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
2021-01-19
A ritmo de los 80 adaptado a estos tiempos bailamos con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Every one of us’ de Rick Astley.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Para aquellos que vivieron el extraordinario momento creativo de Rick Astley en el final de los 80, que sepan que sigue en forma 30 años después y si no lo demuestra con este ‘Every one of us’
Hay una llama (fire), es una guía en cada uno de nosotros. Es ‘Every one of us’, Astley
It breaks my heart to see you this way
It hurts my soul in all kinds of ways
There's a crack in the universe, 'cause things ain't right
But it all ends tonight
Yeah, it all ends tonight
There's a fire
And it burns so bright
In every one of us, every one of us
There's a flame
It's our guiding light
In every one of us, every one of us
Every one of us
Search your heart, you'll find the truth
Search your soul, it's all in you
You can search the universe for the rest of your life
But all you find
Yeah, all you find is
There's a fire (there's a fire)
And it burns so bright (burns so bright)
In every one of us, every one of us
There's a flame (there's a flame)
It's our guiding light (guiding light)
In every one of us, every one of us
There's a fire (there's a fire)
And it burns so bright (burns so bright)
In every one of us, every one of us
There's a flame (there's a flame)
It's our guiding light (guiding light)
In every one of us, every one of us
Is it too much to ask?
Too much to give
Too much to change the way we live
Too much to lose
Too much to change the way we always choose
Is it too much for you?
Too much for me
Too much to open our eyes and see
Too much to feel
Too much to fight
Too much to read in black and white
Too much to ask
Too much to give
Too much to change the way we live
Too much to win
Too much to lose
But we can choose
There's a fire (there's a fire)
And it burns so bright (burns so bright)
In every one of us, every one of us
There's a flame (there's a flame)
It's our guiding light (guiding light)
In every one of us, every one of us
There's a fire (there's a fire)
And it burns so bright (burns so bright)
In every one of us, every one of us
There's a flame (there's a flame)
It's our guiding light (guiding light)
In every one of us, every one of us
There's a fire (there's a fire)
And it burns so bright (burns so bright)
In every one of us, every one of us
There's a flame (there's a flame)
It's our guiding light (guiding light)
In every one of us
In every one of us
