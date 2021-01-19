La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Every one of us’ de Rick Astley

A ritmo de los 80 adaptado a estos tiempos bailamos con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Every one of us’ de Rick Astley.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Para aquellos que vivieron el extraordinario momento creativo de Rick Astley en el final de los 80, que sepan que sigue en forma 30 años después y si no lo demuestra con este ‘Every one of us’

Hay una llama (fire), es una guía en cada uno de nosotros. Es ‘Every one of us’, Astley

Letra de la canción ‘Every one of us’ de Rick Astley

It breaks my heart to see you this way

It hurts my soul in all kinds of ways

There's a crack in the universe, 'cause things ain't right

But it all ends tonight

Yeah, it all ends tonight

There's a fire

And it burns so bright

In every one of us, every one of us

There's a flame

It's our guiding light

In every one of us, every one of us

Every one of us

Search your heart, you'll find the truth

Search your soul, it's all in you

You can search the universe for the rest of your life

But all you find

Yeah, all you find is

There's a fire (there's a fire)

And it burns so bright (burns so bright)

In every one of us, every one of us

There's a flame (there's a flame)

It's our guiding light (guiding light)

In every one of us, every one of us

There's a fire (there's a fire)

And it burns so bright (burns so bright)

In every one of us, every one of us

There's a flame (there's a flame)

It's our guiding light (guiding light)

In every one of us, every one of us

Is it too much to ask?

Too much to give

Too much to change the way we live

Too much to lose

Too much to change the way we always choose

Is it too much for you?

Too much for me

Too much to open our eyes and see

Too much to feel

Too much to fight

Too much to read in black and white

Too much to ask

Too much to give

Too much to change the way we live

Too much to win

Too much to lose

But we can choose

There's a fire (there's a fire)

And it burns so bright (burns so bright)

In every one of us, every one of us

There's a flame (there's a flame)

It's our guiding light (guiding light)

In every one of us, every one of us

There's a fire (there's a fire)

And it burns so bright (burns so bright)

In every one of us, every one of us

There's a flame (there's a flame)

It's our guiding light (guiding light)

In every one of us, every one of us

There's a fire (there's a fire)

And it burns so bright (burns so bright)

In every one of us, every one of us

There's a flame (there's a flame)

It's our guiding light (guiding light)

In every one of us

In every one of us

