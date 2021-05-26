La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Downtown train’ de Tom Waits

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado 08:28
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Downtown train’ de Tom Waits.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Me confieso seguidor irredento de Tom Waits, este californiano de voz grave, rota, que en el 85 cantaba esta pieza de altísima capacidad estremecedora ‘Downtown train’.
Tom Waits ha sido un hombre que no ha hecho gala de un excesivo éxito comercial, tampoco lo ha necesitado, pero la influencia de su música en mucho de los hombres y mujeres de su tiempo es incuestionable y es, como les digo, estremecedora.”
Outside another yellow moon
Has punched a hole in the night time mist
I climb through the window and down to the street
I'm shining like a new dime
The downtown trains are full
Full of all them Brooklyn girls
They try so hard to break out of their little worlds
You wave your hand and they scatter like crows
They have nothing that'll ever capture your heart
They're just thorns without the rose
Be careful of them in the dark
Oh, if I was the one you chose to be your only one
Oh, baby
Can't you hear me now?
Can't you hear me now?
Will I see you tonight on a downtown train?
Every night, every night it's just the same
On a downtown train
I know your window and I know it's late
I know your stairs and your doorway
I walk down your street and past your gate
I stand by the light of the four way
And watch them as they fall, oh baby
They all having their heart attacks
They stay at the carnival
But they'll never win you back
Will I see you tonight on a downtown train?
Every night, every night, it's just the same
You leave me lonely
Will I see you tonight on a downtown train?
All my dreams, all my dreams fall like rain
On a downtown train
Will I see you tonight on a downtown train?
Every night, every night, it's just the same
Will I see you tonight on a downtown train?
All my dreams, all my dreams, fall like rain
On a downtown train
On a downtown train
All my dreams fall like rain
On a downtown train
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Rocío, Rocío, Rocío’ del Coro de la Hermandad del Rocío de Sevilla
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Ain’t no woman (Like the one I’ve got)’ de Four Tops
En directo