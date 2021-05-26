COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    Audio

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Downtown train’ de Tom Waits

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado 08:28

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Downtown train’ de Tom Waits.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Me confieso seguidor irredento de Tom Waits, este californiano de voz grave, rota, que en el 85 cantaba esta pieza de altísima capacidad estremecedora ‘Downtown train’.

    Tom Waits ha sido un hombre que no ha hecho gala de un excesivo éxito comercial, tampoco lo ha necesitado, pero la influencia de su música en mucho de los hombres y mujeres de su tiempo es incuestionable y es, como les digo, estremecedora.”

    Letra de la canción ‘Downtown train’ de Tom Waits

    • Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

    Outside another yellow moon
    Has punched a hole in the night time mist
    I climb through the window and down to the street
    I'm shining like a new dime

    The downtown trains are full
    Full of all them Brooklyn girls
    They try so hard to break out of their little worlds

    You wave your hand and they scatter like crows
    They have nothing that'll ever capture your heart
    They're just thorns without the rose
    Be careful of them in the dark

    Oh, if I was the one you chose to be your only one
    Oh, baby
    Can't you hear me now?
    Can't you hear me now?

    Will I see you tonight on a downtown train?
    Every night, every night it's just the same
    On a downtown train

    I know your window and I know it's late
    I know your stairs and your doorway
    I walk down your street and past your gate
    I stand by the light of the four way

    And watch them as they fall, oh baby
    They all having their heart attacks
    They stay at the carnival
    But they'll never win you back

    Will I see you tonight on a downtown train?
    Every night, every night, it's just the same
    You leave me lonely
    Will I see you tonight on a downtown train?
    All my dreams, all my dreams fall like rain
    On a downtown train

    Will I see you tonight on a downtown train?
    Every night, every night, it's just the same
    Will I see you tonight on a downtown train?
    All my dreams, all my dreams, fall like rain
    On a downtown train
    On a downtown train
    All my dreams fall like rain
    On a downtown train

    LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Rocío, Rocío, Rocío’ del Coro de la Hermandad del Rocío de Sevilla

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Ain’t no woman (Like the one I’ve got)’ de Four Tops

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    Lo más compartido

    Lo último

    Lo más visto

    Lo más escuchado

    Lo último

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados