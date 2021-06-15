La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Desire’ de Andy Gibb

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Desire’ de Andy Gibb.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Una canción que crearon los hermanos Gibb, los Bee Gees, pero que no acabaron de incluir en su disco, no le acaban de coger el punto.

Se la dejaron a su hermano Andy, al pequeño Andy, que hizo una auténtica maravilla con aquel ‘Desire’, 1979.

Letra de la canción ‘Desire’ de Andy Gibb

We may be big or small or black or white, eternally

And black and white is you and me in a special light

We may be young or old or in between, but this much I know

Together we can learn to grow

In a world that's ever turning it's back on you

If you give it all away,

Make it mine, mine, ine, ine, ine

You are desire, everything you need I give you right or wrong

And you are the woman that I base my whole existence on

And when I get to you my desire is glowing in your light

These are the golden years we get to live, we lead the way

Tomorrow we can start today in a special light

Love could be good or bad or in between, but this much I learn

Baby, you and I can learn

In a world that's rearranging it's reality

If you give it all away,

Make it mine, mine, ine, ine, ine

You are desire, everything you need I give you right or wrong

And you are the woman that I base my whole existence on

And it's nice to light a fire when it's cold outside

You are desire, everything you need I give you right or wrong

And you are the woman that I base my whole existence on

And when I get to you my desire is glowing in your light