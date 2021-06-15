COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Desire’ de Andy Gibb

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Desire’ de Andy Gibb.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Una canción que crearon los hermanos Gibb, los Bee Gees, pero que no acabaron de incluir en su disco, no le acaban de coger el punto.

    Se la dejaron a su hermano Andy, al pequeño Andy, que hizo una auténtica maravilla con aquel ‘Desire’, 1979.

    Letra de la canción ‘Desire’ de Andy Gibb

    We may be big or small or black or white, eternally
    And black and white is you and me in a special light
    We may be young or old or in between, but this much I know
    Together we can learn to grow
    In a world that's ever turning it's back on you

    If you give it all away,
    Make it mine, mine, ine, ine, ine
    You are desire, everything you need I give you right or wrong
    And you are the woman that I base my whole existence on

    And when I get to you my desire is glowing in your light
    These are the golden years we get to live, we lead the way
    Tomorrow we can start today in a special light
    Love could be good or bad or in between, but this much I learn
    Baby, you and I can learn
    In a world that's rearranging it's reality

    If you give it all away,
    Make it mine, mine, ine, ine, ine
    You are desire, everything you need I give you right or wrong
    And you are the woman that I base my whole existence on

    And it's nice to light a fire when it's cold outside

    You are desire, everything you need I give you right or wrong
    And you are the woman that I base my whole existence on
    And when I get to you my desire is glowing in your light

