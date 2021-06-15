La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Desire’ de Andy Gibb

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Desire’ de Andy Gibb.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Una canción que crearon los hermanos Gibb, los Bee Gees, pero que no acabaron de incluir en su disco, no le acaban de coger el punto.
Se la dejaron a su hermano Andy, al pequeño Andy, que hizo una auténtica maravilla con aquel ‘Desire’, 1979.
We may be big or small or black or white, eternally
And black and white is you and me in a special light
We may be young or old or in between, but this much I know
Together we can learn to grow
In a world that's ever turning it's back on you
If you give it all away,
Make it mine, mine, ine, ine, ine
You are desire, everything you need I give you right or wrong
And you are the woman that I base my whole existence on
And when I get to you my desire is glowing in your light
These are the golden years we get to live, we lead the way
Tomorrow we can start today in a special light
Love could be good or bad or in between, but this much I learn
Baby, you and I can learn
In a world that's rearranging it's reality
If you give it all away,
Make it mine, mine, ine, ine, ine
You are desire, everything you need I give you right or wrong
And you are the woman that I base my whole existence on
And it's nice to light a fire when it's cold outside
You are desire, everything you need I give you right or wrong
And you are the woman that I base my whole existence on
And when I get to you my desire is glowing in your light
