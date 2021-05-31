COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Co-co’ de The Sweet

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Co-co’ de The Sweet.

    “Es la historia de una canción….

    Allá por principios de los setenta estaba de moda glam rock y estos son un cuarteto británico, de canciones el lunes, una cierta horterada muy pero muy agradable para venirse arriba: Sweet, ‘Co-co’.

    Letra de la canción‘Co-co’ de The Sweet

    Co-Co would dream of dancing
    At midnight beneath the stars
    'Cos when it comes to dancing
    Co-Co's a star!
    He danced in a ring of fire
    That circled the island shore
    And as the flames got higher
    They'd all call for more and more

    Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co
    Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co
    Ho-chika-ka-ho go go Co-Co

    Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co
    Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co
    Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho go go Co-Co

    Across the silver water
    The sound of the island drums
    Echoing Co-Co's laughter
    Yeah, Co-Co's the one
    He moves with the cool of moonlight
    Under a tropic sky
    Then into the morning sunlight
    he'd still hear them cry and cry

    Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co
    Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co
    Ho-chika-ka-ho go go Co-Co

    Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co
    Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co
    Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho go go Co-Co

    Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co
    Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co
    Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho go go Co-Co...

