La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Co-co’ de The Sweet

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Co-co’ de The Sweet.

“Es la historia de una canción….

Allá por principios de los setenta estaba de moda glam rock y estos son un cuarteto británico, de canciones el lunes, una cierta horterada muy pero muy agradable para venirse arriba: Sweet, ‘Co-co’.

Letra de la canción‘Co-co’ de The Sweet

Co-Co would dream of dancing

At midnight beneath the stars

'Cos when it comes to dancing

Co-Co's a star!

He danced in a ring of fire

That circled the island shore

And as the flames got higher

They'd all call for more and more

Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co

Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co

Ho-chika-ka-ho go go Co-Co

Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co

Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co

Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho go go Co-Co

Across the silver water

The sound of the island drums

Echoing Co-Co's laughter

Yeah, Co-Co's the one

He moves with the cool of moonlight

Under a tropic sky

Then into the morning sunlight

he'd still hear them cry and cry

Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co

Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co

Ho-chika-ka-ho go go Co-Co

Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co

Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co

Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho go go Co-Co

Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co

Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co

Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho go go Co-Co...