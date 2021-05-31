La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Co-co’ de The Sweet

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Co-co’ de The Sweet.
“Es la historia de una canción….
Allá por principios de los setenta estaba de moda glam rock y estos son un cuarteto británico, de canciones el lunes, una cierta horterada muy pero muy agradable para venirse arriba: Sweet, ‘Co-co’.
Co-Co would dream of dancing
At midnight beneath the stars
'Cos when it comes to dancing
Co-Co's a star!
He danced in a ring of fire
That circled the island shore
And as the flames got higher
They'd all call for more and more
Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co
Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co
Ho-chika-ka-ho go go Co-Co
Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co
Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co
Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho go go Co-Co
Across the silver water
The sound of the island drums
Echoing Co-Co's laughter
Yeah, Co-Co's the one
He moves with the cool of moonlight
Under a tropic sky
Then into the morning sunlight
he'd still hear them cry and cry
Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co
Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co
Ho-chika-ka-ho go go Co-Co
Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co
Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co
Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho go go Co-Co
Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co
Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho Co-Co
Ho-chi-ka-ka-ho go go Co-Co...
