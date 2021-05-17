La canción del día de Herrera: ‘A cause of you’ de Joni Mitchell

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Actualizado 09:03
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘A cause of you’ de Joni Mitchell.
“Es la historia de una canción…
En 1971 la artista canadiense, artista en muchos ámbitos, Joni Mitchell grababa un disco llamado ‘Blue’, deliciosamente íntimo, con una canción magnífica para un lunes de primavera como este ‘a case of you’
Recuerdo aquella vez
Que me dijo: “el amor es tocar las almas”
Seguramente tocaste la mía
Porque parte de ti sale de mí
Just before our love got lost you said
I am as constant as a northern star
And I said, "Constantly in the darkness
Where's that at?
If you want me I'll be in the bar"
On the back of a cartoon coaster
In the blue TV screen light
I drew a map of Canada
Oh, Canada
With your face sketched on it twice
Oh, you're in my blood like holy wine
You taste so bitter and so sweet
Oh, I could drink a case of you, darling
And I would still be on my feet
Oh, I would still be on my feet
Oh, I am a lonely painter
I live in a box of paints
I'm frightened by the devil
And I'm drawn to those ones that ain't afraid
I remember that time you told me
You said, "Love is touching souls"
Surely you touched mine
'Cause part of you pours out of me
In these lines from time to time
Oh, you're in my blood like holy wine
You taste so bitter and so sweet
Oh, I could drink a case of you, darling
And still I'd be on my feet
I would still be on my feet
I met a woman
She had a mouth like yours
She knew your life
She knew your devils and your deeds
And she said, "Go to him, stay with him if you can
But be prepared to bleed"
Oh, but you are in my blood
You're my holy wine
You're so bitter
Bitter and so sweet
Oh, I could drink a case of you darling
Still I'd be on my feet
I would still be on my feet
