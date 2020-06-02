La canción del día de Herrera: ‘A spoonful of sugar’ de Julie Andrews

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Un martes para volver a nuestra niñez con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘A spoonful of sugar’ de Julie Andrews.
“Es la historia de una canción…
De cuando todos seguramente éramos algo más pequeños. La factoría Disney ha tenido extraordinarios compositores, pero especialmente en aquella década de los 50 fueron capaces de crear canciones que han marcado nuestra vida ‘Con un poquito de azúcar’ (‘A spoonful of sugar’), la gran Julie Andrews.
Aquí va a hacer falta mucha Mary Poppins para darnos cucharadas de azúcar con lo que tragar la medicina de todos los días
Letra de la canción ‘A spoonful of sugar’ de Julie Andrews
In every job that must be done
There is an element of fun
You find the fun and snap!
The job's a game
And every task you undertake
Becomes a piece of cake
A lark! A spree! It's very clear to see that
A Spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down
The medicine go down-wown
The medicine go down
Just a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down
In a most delightful way
A robin feathering his nest
Has very little time to rest
While gathering his bits of twine and twig
Though quite intent in his pursuit
He has a merry tune to toot
He knows a song will move the job along - for
A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down
The medicine go down-wown
The medicine go down
Just a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down
In a most delightful way
The honey bee that fetch the nectar
From the flowers to the comb
Never tire of ever buzzing to and fro
Because they take a little nip
From every flower that they sip
And hence (And hence),
They find (They find)
Their task is not a grind.
Ah-h-h-h-h-h-h-h-h-h-h ah!
A Spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down
The medicine go down-wown
The medicine go down
Just a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down
In a most delightful way
