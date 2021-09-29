La canción del día de Herrera: "Stuck On You" de Lionel Richie

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado 07:43
Era 1983, un tipo con mucha clase dejó el aire R&B para entrar un poquito con aroma de country y hacer esta canción, "Stuck On You" (Atrapado en ti)
Es Lionel Richie:
Stuck on you
(I've) got this feeling down deep in my soul
That I just can't lose
Guess I'm on my way
Needed a friend
And the way I feel now I guess
I'll be with you 'till the end
Guess I'm on my way mighty
Glad you stayed
Stuck on you
Been a fool to long I guess it's time
For me to come on home
Guess I'm on my way
So hard to see
That a woman like you could wait around
For a man like me
Guess I'm on my way mighty
Glad you stayed
Oh, I'm leaving on that midnight train tomorrow
And I know just where I'm going
Packed up my troubles and I thrown them all away
Cause this time little darling
I'm coming home to stay
I'm stuck on you
I've got this feelin' down deep in my soul
That I just can't lose
Guess I'm on my way
Needed a friend
And the way I feel now I guess
I'll be with you 'till the end
Guess I'm on my way
Mighty glad you stayed
