La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Promise me’ de Beverley Craven

Despedimos la semana con "promesas" en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': 'Promise me' de Beverley Craven.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por el inicio de la década de los noventa una delicada británica jovencita, modesta, sencilla, buena música llamada Beverley Craven creaba una canción que el productor de Simple Reed llevó a ser un éxito aplastante todo Europa. Es una delicia: Beverley Craven, ‘Promise me’.

Cuando me vaya te echaré de menos y estaré pensando en ti

Cada noche y cada día

Prométeme que me esperaras

Porque guardaré para ti todo mi amor..."

Letra de la canción ‘Promise me’ de Beverley Craven

You light up another cigarette and I pour the wine

It's four o'clock in the morning and it's starting to get light

Now I'm right where I wanna be, losing track of time

But I wish that it was still last night

You look like you're in another world but I can read your mind

How can you be so far away, lying by my side

When I go away I'll miss you and I will be thinking of you

Every night and day

Just promise me you'll wait for me

'Cause I'll be saving all my love for you

And I will be home soon

Promise me you'll wait for me

I need to know you feel the same way too

And I'll be home, I'll be home soon

When I go away I'll miss you and I will be thinking of you

Every night and day

Just promise me you'll wait for me

'Cause I'll be saving all my love for you

And I will be home soon

Promise me you'll wait for me

I need to know you feel the same way too

And I'll be home, I'll be home

Promise me you'll wait for me

'Cause I'll be saving all my love for you

And I will be home soon

Promise me you'll wait for me

I need to know you feel the same way too

And I'll be home, I'll be home soon