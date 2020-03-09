La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Monday, monday’ de The Mamas & The Papas

Qué mejor manera que empezar la semana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’ dedicada a este día: ‘Monday, Monday’ de The Mamas & The Papas.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por los psicodélicos años 60 hacia la mitad más o menos en torno al 66, The Mamas & The Papas crea una canción que adelanta lo que luego sería su gran éxito el ‘California dreamin’.

La escribió John Phillips tan buen creador y músico como indeseable, el que estaba casado con Michelle Phillips la rubia de belleza absolutamente embriagadora. Hoy de los cuatro tan solo vive Michelle, murió también el canadiense y Cass Elliot como ya saben la rubia bellísima. ‘Lunes, lunes’ (‘Monday, Monday’), cantándole a la belleza del mejor día de la semana.

Lunes, lunes tan bueno para mí

Lunes por la mañana, era todo lo que esperaba que fuera

Lunes por la mañana, maravilla de día que estarías aquí conmigo toda la semana..."

Letra de la canción ‘Monday, monday’ de The Mamas & The Papas

Bah da bah da da da

Bah da bah da da da

Bah da bah da da da

Monday, Monday, so good to me

Monday mornin', it was all I hoped it would be

Oh Monday mornin', Monday mornin' couldn't guarantee

That Monday evenin' you would still be here with me

Monday, Monday, can't trust that day

Monday, Monday, sometimes it just turns out that way

Oh Monday mornin' you gave me no warnin' of what was to be

Oh Monday, Monday, how could you leave and not take me

Every other day, every other day

Every other day of the week is fine, yeah

But whenever Monday comes, but whenever Monday comes

A you can find me cryin' all of the time

Monday, Monday, so good to me

Monday mornin', it was all I hoped it would be

But Monday mornin', Monday mornin' couldn't guarantee

That Monday evenin' you would still be here with me

Every other day, every other day

Every other day of the week is fine, yeah

But whenever Monday comes, but whenever Monday comes

A you can find me cryin' all of the time

Monday, Monday, can't trust that day

Monday, Monday, it just turns out that way

Oh Monday, Monday, won't go away

Monday, Monday, it's here to stay

Oh Monday, Monday

Oh Monday, Monday