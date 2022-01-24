COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: "It's Only A Paper Moon" de Ella Fitzgerald

    Es la historia de una canción..."It's Only a Paper Moon" es una canción popular de 1933 a la que Harold Arlen puso músicay Yip Harburg y Billy Rose, letra para una obra de Broadway. Muchos la han interpretado, entre ellos Nat King Cole; Herrera nos ha propuesto esta mañana la versión de Ella Fitzgerald.


    Letra de "It's Only A Paper Moon"

    I never feel a thing is real
    When I'm away from you
    Out of your embrace
    The world's a temporary parking place
    Mmm, mm, mm, mm
    A bubble for a minute
    Mmm, mm, mm, mm
    You smile, the bubble has a rainbow in it
    Say, its only a paper moon
    Sailing over a cardboard sea
    But it wouldn't be make-believe
    If you believed in me
    Yes, it's only a canvas sky
    Hanging over a muslin tree
    But it wouldn't be make-believe
    If you believed in me
    Without your love
    It's a honky-tonk parade
    Without your love
    It's a melody played in a penny arcade
    It's a Barnum and Bailey world
    Just as phony as it can be
    But it wouldn't be make-believe
    If you believed in me


