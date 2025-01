Sangüesa celebra el 125 aniversario de uno de los actos navideños más relevantes de Navarra

📆 Jan 6: The Three Kings mystery play in Sangüesa-Zangoza (#Navarre)

In an open-air recreation, follow their journey through the city, from Herod’s court to the heartfelt finale in Santiago Church. 🌟



