El Supremo rechaza el recurso contra la prohibición de alancear al Toro de la Vega

Lancers try to kill a bull named "Elegido" during "el toro de la vega tournament" at Tordesillas, Castilla y Leon, Spain, Sep tuesday, 16th, 2014. "El Torneo del Toro de la Vega" is a medieval bullfighting event only held in the town of Tordesillas, Spain where a bull is chased by lancers who try to spear the bull to death after it has been released by the town's streets and driven by riders and fans to an open field, "la vega de tordesillas". Each year animal activists try to boycott the event because they consider it a torture and a cruelty. NurPhoto